A day after exit polls, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla urged patience till May 4, calling the polls 'inaccurate' and suggesting not to make political speculations. He expressed confidence that Congress would win in Kerala.

A day after the release of exit polls offering initial clues about who is going to form government in the four states of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla on Thursday urged patience til May 4, the day counting of votes is scheduled to take place. Speaking to ANI, Shukla stated that exit polls have often been "inaccurate" and suggested refraining from making any political speculation. "We should wait for May 4th. Exit polls have been inaccurate in the past as well. There has been a big change. Exit polls were different, and the reality was different... We should wait for the 4th. We should not make any political speculations. I had already expected that Congress would win in Kerala," he said.

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Exit Poll Projections

Exit polls on Wednesday projected that the BJP-led NDA was poised to win Assam and the Congress-led UDF Keralam with the most surveys also stating that the BJP is on its way to form its first government in West Bengal.

Kerala Exit Polls in Detail

In Keralam, exit polls projected that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised to unseat the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), bringing its 10-year rule in the state to an end. Axis My India projected a comfortable majority for UDF and said it is poised to win 78 to 90 seats in the 140-member assembly. It said the Left Democratic Front would win 49 to 62 seats and the BJP-led NDA zero to three seats. According to People's Pulse, the ruling LDF is poised to win 55 to 60 seats, UDF 75 to 85 seats and NDA 0-3 seats.JVC projected that UDF would win with 72 to 84 seats, LDF 52-60 seats and BJP-led NDA three to eight seats. Matrize predicted 70-75 seats for UDF, 52-61 seats for LDF and 3-7 for BJP-led NDA.

The LDF had won the 2021 polls and broken the trend of the state having a change of government every five years. The last assembly polls were a setback for UDF and exit poll predictions will be music to the ears of the leaders of the Congress-led alliance. The results of Keralam elections will be out on May 4, along with the outcome of elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. The exit poll projections were released after the second phase of polling in West Bengal. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry went to the polls on April 9 and Tamil Nadu on April 23. West Bengal went to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. States recorded a very high voter turnout. (ANI)