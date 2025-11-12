Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma has dismissed all exit polls predicting an NDA victory in Bihar, calling them 'entirely wrong'. He expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan will form the government. BJP has countered, predicting a 2/3 majority win.

Congress MLA Dismisses 'Wrong' Exit Polls

Congress MLA and candidate from the Bhagalpur assembly constituency, Ajeet Sharma, dismissed all the exit polls predicting National Democratic Alliance's victory in the Bihar elections. Sharma termed the exit polls "entirely wrong", stating that it is the public which makes the decision, affirming Mahagathbandhan's victory in the elections. "The voting has ended. Who is to say who will win till the counting is done?... I am contesting elections in Bhagalpur. Should I already say that I am winning? The public makes the decision... The Mahagathbandhan will form the government...The exit poll is entirely wrong," Ajeet Sharma told ANI on Tuesday.

The second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election concluded on November 11, and the counting of the votes will begin on November 14.

BJP Confident of Landslide Win

Earlier, hours after the Bihar Assembly polls concluded and exit polls began to emerge, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma expressed confidence about the NDA's prospects in the Bihar elections, stating that "cleanup" of Congress and RJD from Bihar had begun.

Commenting on the Bihar Elections Exit Polls, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said, "... The cleanup of Congress and RJD from Bihar has begun. This time's results will be the most surprising."

Sharma asserted that the NDA would form the government in Bihar with a two-thirds majority, saying, "I believe that an NDA government will be formed in Bihar with a 2/3 majority."

Exit Polls Predict NDA Victory

The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polls was held on November 6, the second phase of polling concluded on Tuesday. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

People's Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to NDA, 75-101 seats to Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats. People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for NDA, 87-102 seats for Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.JVC survey said NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, with others may secure 3-6 seats. According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats. (ANI)