Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah released City Action Plans for 8 cities under the 'Doh Shaher Ek Rupayan' programme. The plans, prepared by Janagraha, aim to guide planned, sustainable urban development and solve civic challenges.

Assam Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Jayanta Mallabaruah, released the Participatory City Action Plans (CAPs) of eight rapidly growing cities under the Doh Shaher Ek Rupayan programme at an event held in Janata Bhawan, Guwahati, on Thursday.

Launched in 2024, Doh Shaher Ek Rupayan aims to strengthen urban governance and promote coordinated, citizen-centric development across ten rapidly urbanising cities, namely Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, North Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Tezpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Dhubri and Silchar, envisioning them as engines of economic growth through participatory planning and improved urban services, according to a release.

The CAPs combine extensive community consultations with technical assessments to outline clear pathways for sustainable and well-managed urban development.

Planned Growth for Urban Centres

Speaking at the programme, Minister Mallabaruah highlighted that many Indian cities have expanded without proper planning, resulting in persistent challenges such as traffic congestion and urban flooding. "These action plans will guide the planned growth of Assam's urban centres. Eight city plans prepared by Janagraha, a voluntary organisation, are now ready for implementation," he said.

Learning from Past Successes

Referring to developments in his own constituency, the Minister noted that earlier instances of unplanned growth had created several civic difficulties. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, we built a Rs 106-crore drainage system, which now ensures quick disposal of rainwater. This was made possible through scientific planning and detailed surveys," he added.

Strict Adherence to Action Plans

Emphasising the structured approach of the Doh Shaher Ek Rupayan programme, Minister Baruah urged departments and executing agencies to align their work strictly with the action plans. "Payments will be made only when the work adheres to the approved plan," he said as per the release.

Broader Urban Reform Agenda

The Minister further informed that over 2,000 urban water bodies have been identified across the state, and the government is considering legislation similar to the Guwahati Urban Water Body Act for cities like Dibrugarh, Nagaon and other urban centres to ensure long-term conservation. On Guwahati's sewerage management challenges, he shared that planning is underway, while a sewage treatment plant under AMRUT is progressing in Dibrugarh.

New Publications to Guide Urban Planning

As part of the broader urban reform agenda, the Minister also launched four key publications aimed at strengthening professional urban planning in Assam: "A Guide for Making Urban Planning Work in Assam," "A Handbook for Preparation of Master Plans in Assam," "A Handbook for Preparation of Local Area Plan in Assam," and "A Handbook for Preparation of Town Planning Scheme in Assam." These documents will serve as essential reference tools for planners, municipal bodies, and implementing agencies, ensuring greater uniformity, clarity, and efficiency in the state's urban planning processes.

Strengthening Municipal Management

Highlighting reforms in urban governance, Minister Baruah added that the appointment of technical and financial officers will significantly strengthen municipal management. "In the first week of December, we will also provincialise municipal employees to improve service delivery," he said as per the release.

A Call for Self-Sustaining Cities

Concluding the event, the Minister called upon municipal leaders across Assam to implement the action plans with dedication. "Cities must become self-sustaining, generate their own revenue, and uphold the principles of planned development. A park must remain a park, it should not be replaced by a commercial complex. Responsible growth must be our guiding principle," he added.

The meeting was also attended by GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania, GMDA Chairman Narayan Deka, DoHUA and other senior officials of DoHUA Department. (ANI)