The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging a trial court's order that acquitted AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in a case related to his non-compliance with the agency's summons in the excise policy matter.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order acquitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case related to alleged non-compliance with the agency's summons in the excise policy matter. The matter is likely to be heard on Wednesday by Justice J Swarana Kanta Sharma.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Summons Non-Compliance Case

On January 22, 2026, a Delhi court had acquitted Kejriwal in cases linked to his alleged failure to appear before the ED despite repeated summons. The order was passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal at the Rouse Avenue Court.

The ED had earlier approached the trial court in February 2024, stating that Kejriwal, who was among the accused in the matter, had not complied with multiple summons issued to him for questioning during the investigation.

Background of the Excise Policy Investigation

The case originates from allegations of irregularities in the formulation and implementation of Delhi's excise policy for 2022. The complaint was initially made by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, raising concerns about procedural lapses.

A First Information Report was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which alleged that certain changes in the excise policy resulted in undue benefits to some license holders. It was further alleged that licence fees were waived or reduced, and licences were extended without proper approval.

According to the allegations, some beneficiaries diverted unlawful gains and made false accounting entries to avoid detection. The ED later initiated a money laundering probe in the matter and named several individuals, including Kejriwal. He was arrested during the investigation and was subsequently granted bail by the Supreme Court after spending several months in custody.