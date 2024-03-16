Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Excise policy case: ED accuses K Kavitha of destroying evidence, BRS leaders burn department's effigy (WATCH)

    According to ED officials, there is substantial evidence, including witness statements, against BRS leader K Kavitha in the excise policy money laundering case.

    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday leveled serious allegations against K Kavitha, a prominent leader of the BRS party, in connection with a money laundering case related to the defunct Delhi excise policy. Kavitha was arrested from her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, and subsequently produced before Special Judge M K Nagpal.

    According to ED officials, there is substantial evidence, including witness statements, against Kavitha in the excise policy money laundering case. The agency has accused her of destroying crucial evidence pertinent to the investigation.

    Contrary to previous claims, the ED clarified that it had not made any statement in any court, including the Supreme Court, assuring that no coercive action would be taken against Kavitha. This revelation comes amidst mounting legal proceedings against her.

    During her appearance before the court, Kavitha remained resolute, expressing her determination to contest the charges brought against her. "It's an illegal arrest. We will fight it out in court," she asserted confidently, addressing media representatives.

    Meanwhile, BRS leaders, along with Uppal and Malkajgiri MLAs, have staged protests in the Uppal and Malkajgiri areas in response to the arrest of Kavitha by the ED.

    The demonstrations reflect widespread discontent among BRS supporters over the ED's actions. In a show of defiance, supporters were seen burning effigies representing the ED Department.

