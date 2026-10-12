Kumud Kumar Kataki, an Excise Inspector, has been elected the new President of the All Assam Employees' Association (Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad). The election was held in Nalbari and his win is being celebrated as a major milestone for the department.

Kumud Kumar Kataki, an Excise Inspector stationed at Sorbhog, has been elected as the new President of the All Assam Employees' Association (Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad). The high-profile election took place during the crucial biennial general meeting of the Parishad held over a three-day span on October 10 and 11, 12 in Nalbari, Assam. Kataki’s emergence to the helm of the state’s apex employee body was celebrated widely, with his representative credentials stemming from the Assam Excise Employees' Association.

A Milestone for the Excise Department

Speaking on behalf of the Excise Employees’ Union, Rajiv Kakati hailed the feat as an unprecedented achievement. He said that it is not merely a personal milestone for Kataki, but a matter of immense pride and honour for the entire Excise Department. Reinforcing this sentiment, senior excise officer Sailendra Pandey remarked that Kataki’s rise to the highest office of one of the state's most powerful employee organisations has brought distinct prestige, recognition, and elevated stature to the department.

A Historic and Influential Body

The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad, historically and popularly referred to in regional contexts as the Karmachari Parishad, is widely recognised as one of Assam’s most influential socio-political and employee bodies, steering the collective voice of state government employees for decades. The organisation holds a profound historical legacy rooted in Assam’s defining political movements. During the historic Assam Agitation, the Parishad played a monumental role, spearheading powerful demonstrations and public protests that shaped the course of the state's political history.

New Leadership, New Momentum

Regarded as a widely popular and respected figure among state government employees across various departments, Kumud Kumar Kataki’s ascension to the presidency is seen as a major turning point. His leadership is expected to infuse fresh momentum into employee welfare advocacy, while etching a historic chapter for the Assam Excise Employees Sangha on the broader canvas of Assam's socio-administrative history. (ANI)