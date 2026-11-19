Home Minister Amit Shah has unveiled a new, uniform anti-terror strategy to be implemented down to the police station level, aimed at strengthening India's security and ensuring seamless coordination against terror networks nationwide.

Amit Shah Announces Uniform Anti-Terror Strategy for Police Stations

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that the government is putting in place a system under which a uniform strategy to combat terrorism will operate right down to the level of every police station. Shah announced this while addressing the inaugural session of the two-day 6th edition of the annual Anti-Terror Conference organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi.

Addressing the conference, Shah said that India has been a victim of terrorism and we have been confronting terrorism for a long time. He noted that police forces of different states had made various kinds of efforts, but a lack of coordinated action was clearly visible. Over time, during the tenures of successive governments, gradual efforts were made to overcome these shortcomings, he said. "Today, we can say with satisfaction that in this vast country — from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Dwarka to Kamakhya — we are putting in place a system under which a uniform strategy to combat terrorism will operate right down to the level of every police station," Shah said.

He further said that some successful operations have recently been carried out against terrorism, which has strengthened the confidence of our country. He stated that just yesterday we achieved a significant milestone in the fight against terrorism. "With the elimination of Lashkar terrorist Latif Bhat, the entire Kashmir has become free from the presence of India-born terrorists," he said. Shah noted that this situation has come about after 35 years. He mentioned that the Shahzad Bhatti network has been declared a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and that more than 40 of its modules have been neutralised across the country. "In the action taken against this network, over 100 cases have been registered and more than 271 arrests have been made," said Shah, stating that the hallmark of a successful agency is to apprehend terrorists and put them behind bars even before they can execute a terrorist incident. He said that the police of every state should analyse this model, accept it, and implement it in their respective areas.

Since 2019, Shah said the government has launched a special drive to bring fugitives back to India, and so far 303 fugitives have been brought back from 36 countries, thereby strengthening the security of our nation. He noted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Ministry of Home Affairs have made special efforts in this regard. Shah lauded the efforts of intelligence agencies and said that they made outstanding efforts in bringing back fugitives living abroad through scientific methods. He also stated that if we are to completely eliminate the three menaces— terrorism, organised crime and drugs, it is essential to bring the culprits and masterminds who have taken shelter abroad before Indian courts.

Shah said that we have adopted a ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy against terrorism, and "positive results of this are being achieved." He stated that, as part of continuous efforts in this direction, the NIA Act was first amended on 2nd August 2019. New offences were brought under the jurisdiction of NIA and additional jurisdictions were granted to it. Shah added that UAPA was amended on 14th August 2019, under which NIA was empowered to seize the properties of terrorists and a process was initiated to declare individuals as terrorists.

Union Home Minister noted that in September 2019, a unified action plan was prepared to counter radicalisation, which was finalised in December 2019 after discussions with various ministries. In September 2022, Shah said the Popular Front of India (PFI) network was dismantled. He said that the destruction of the PFI network is a striking example of how effective a joint operation by the Indian police can be. In a single night, he said, coordinated action was carried out simultaneously in 11 states, completely dismantling the entire PFI network and breaking its backbone. By destroying the PFI network, the minister said, we have preemptively eliminated several serious problems that the country could have faced in the future. He added that the dismantling of the PFI network is the key to preventing many potential incidents that could have occurred in the times to come.

The Minister also pointed out that the functioning of the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) has been reorganised. "Cyber security, narcotics, organised crime networks and emerging radicalisation hotspots have been brought under the purview of the MAC," he said. In 2023, he said, the methodology of the MAC was restructured using state-of-the-art technology. "A National Memory Bank was established and efforts were made to create a centralised database," he further stated, adding that during this period, not only were the legal powers of NIA enhanced, but its national character was also expanded. Almost simultaneously, Shah said, 16 new branch offices and two zonal offices were approved. The minister noted that the NIA was empowered to conduct investigations for the protection of the interests of Indians residing abroad, and that a ban was imposed on the glorification of terrorism. "A 25-point integrated action plan was formulated to control the funding of terrorists, and this is being effectively monitored," Shah mentioned.

Shah also said that NIA officers have been trained to gain international exposure, and 70 new NIA Special Courts have been established across the country. He stated that peace had been established in three major hotspots, networks such as PFI and Shahzad Bhatti had been dismantled, and a scientific mechanism had been developed to bring back fugitives from abroad. He also highlighted the implementation of a new comprehensive approach to border security, the complete removal of illegal religious structures along the borders, and improved coordination among various agencies to strengthen economic security. Shah stated that the government had worked simultaneously and effectively on all these fronts.

He later pointed out that the government is moving forward with an ecosystem-based approach to combating terrorism through cooperation between the Centre and the states, and that this cooperation needs to be further strengthened. Shah said that the government have strengthened the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on the legal front, and that "the flow of information needs to be made smoother and more robust at the institutional level." The minister emphasised that we must also change our work culture to achieve victory in this fight. On the operational front, he later stressed that agencies must enhance their capabilities while also undertaking modernisation. "We must target the entire chain of terror financing, which requires better coordination with financial investigation agencies," said Shah. Shah stated that we will not achieve success unless we strike at the entire terrorist network in a coordinated and comprehensive manner. The minister stated that in the fight against terrorism, our approach must be based on shared and collective goals, along with clearly defined accountability, and emphasised that unless our goals are shared and accountability for achieving them is clearly established, success cannot be achieved. He further said that this conference must be made outcome-oriented, which will be possible only when all participants make concerted efforts in this direction. (ANI)