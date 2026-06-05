Congress's Digvijaya Singh writes to PM Modi on NEET irregularities, demanding a white paper on exam paper leaks from the last 8 years. He highlights student distress and seeks transparency on investigations by CBI and other agencies.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday expressed concern over alleged irregularities and paper leak cases in competitive examinations, including NEET, in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking greater transparency from the government and investigative agencies.

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Singh Demands White Paper Amid Student Distress

In his letter, Singh called for the publication of a white paper detailing the status of such cases over the past eight years, along with complete updates on investigations, arrests, prosecutions, and case closures, stating that the lack of clear public information has contributed to confusion and anxiety among students.

He said the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination had caused significant distress and "wreaked havoc" on the mental health of lakhs of aspirants, adding that a key concern among students is the absence of clarity on how previous paper leak cases have been investigated.

Quoting from his letter, Singh wrote, "Dear Shri Narendra Modi ji, I am writing to you to raise a very important concern which several students have relayed to me in the last few weeks. At a time when the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination has wreaked havoc on the mental health of lakhs of students, one critical stressor for them has been the lack of clarity on how previous paper leaks, etc., have been investigated."

He further stated that there is currently no consolidated public record of paper leak and irregularity cases related to examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), and how these cases have been investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other central and state agencies.

Specific Irregularities and Rumours Cited

"There is presently no consolidated public record of cases relating to paper leaks and how they are being prosecuted by the CBI and other investigative agencies of the Government of India and State Governments", Singh stated.

Singh said that in the absence of official information, rumours and unverified reports have taken over public discourse. He cited one such example, alleging that Sanjeev Kumar alias Mukhiya, described as the main accused in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case in Hazaribagh, is reportedly out on bail.

He wrote, "Amidst the absence of official information, there are plenty of reports and rumours that have taken their place. For instance, one repeated complaint I have received is that the main accused in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak in Hazaribagh, Mr Sanjeev Kumar alias Mukhiya, is reportedly out on bail."

Contradictions in UGC-NET Case

He also referred to reports that the CBI has filed a closure report in the UGC-NET 2024 case, stating that no irregularities were found, despite the examination having been cancelled earlier by the NTA.

"The CBI has reportedly filed a closure report stating that no irregularities occurred in the UGC-NET exam of 2024, which had been cancelled by the NTA back then," Singh said in the letter.

The Congress MP further noted that when a Delhi court asked the CBI to provide a written explanation regarding its closure report, the agency had sought additional time, which he said sent a negative message among students.

Digvijaya Singh said, "When asked by a Delhi court to provide a written explanation for its closure report, the CBI has asked for more time. The CBI's delay in providing its explanation has similarly sent out a negative message among India's students."

Urgent Call for Transparency

Singh urged the Centre to publish a white paper containing: "The list of paper leak and irregularity cases in NTA-conducted examinations over the last eight years; details of action taken by the NTA and investigative agencies; names and numbers of arrests made in each case; current status of investigations (ongoing or completed); whether chargesheets or closure reports have been filed; reasons for filing closure reports; and the present status of accused persons, including whether they are under trial, on bail, or convicted."

He further stated that at a time when lakhs of students are under immense pressure, it is important to restore confidence in the examination system through transparency. "Such transparency will act as a confidence-building measure among our youth. I trust that you will give the issues raised herein the urgent attention they deserve," he added. (ANI)