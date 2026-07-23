The CPI has called for a statewide agitation in Kerala on July 27 to support youth protesting exam irregularities. Pinarayi Vijayan joined an SFI march, demanding the Union Education Minister's resignation and alleging a 'mafia' in the NEET-UG leak.

CPI Announces Statewide Agitation

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has called for a statewide agitation on July 27, including major demonstrations outside the Lok Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and central government offices across district headquarters, in solidarity with young protesters demanding transparency and credibility in recruitment examinations.

Speaking to ANI on the ongoing youth agitations over exam irregularities, Viswam highlighted that the movement has gained global attention. "The agitation by the young people of India has attracted attention from people across the world. Democratic voices are supporting the demand that recruitment examinations be conducted credibly and transparently... Many students and young people suffered injuries, including head and leg injuries, but remain determined to continue their movement... The Communist Party of India has called on its members and supporters to organise a solidarity movement. On 27th of July, in Kerala, we have planned serious solidarity actions in front of the Lok Bhavan in Trivandrum and central government offices in other parts of the state, especially in district headquarters", he said.

Pinarayi Vijayan Joins Protest, Alleges 'Mafia' Role

Leader of Opposition in Keralam Assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Thursday joined the Student Federation of India (SFI)'s protest march to Lok Bhavan, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the acceptance of its charter of demands.

Addressing the gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan alleged a "mafia" behind the NEET-UG paper leak, and also criticised the Delhi Police's action against protesters in Delhi on July 20. Lauding SFI for its involvement in the Cockroach Janata Party's ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, Vijayan said, "The SFI is playing an active role in the student and youth agitation taking place in Delhi. Large-scale fraud, deception and criminal offences have taken place in connection with the NEET examination. NEET is an examination attended by more than 2.5 million students. Students appear for the examination after putting in tremendous hard work."

"A mafia is behind the NEET examination scam. For some reason, the names and details of the criminals who led the scam have not been made public. Normally, this is an incident in which cases should be registered under serious criminal charges. The Delhi Police carried out a crackdown on students and youth. It is most important to question such wrongful actions," he added. Further, Vijayan also targeted Keralam Congress, accusing the UDF government of rolling back the progress in the education sector in the State. He also criticised Congress' student wing National Student Union of India (NSUI) for not joining the CJP protest, while praising Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for protesting against the Centre over the NEET-UG paper leak. He said, "Keralam has built a public education system that has become a model for the entire country. Now, attempts are being made in Keralam itself to roll back that progress and destroy public education."

Government Open to Dialogue, Says Union Minister

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the Central Government has reiterated its commitment to dialogue, stating that it has extended multiple formal invitations to student representatives for discussions. Speaking to ANI on the updated proposal for talks with the youth-led movement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasised that the government is not letting "prestige" hinder the path to a resolution. "The government has sent formal proposals for discussions with their representatives four times since last afternoon. This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time," Singh said. (ANI)