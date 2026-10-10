A Delhi court convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain for abetment of rioting in a 2020 Delhi riots case, his second conviction related to the violence. The court acquitted him of other charges and also cleared seven co-accused in the case.

A Delhi court on Saturday convicted former Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain of abetment of rioting in a case linked to the February 2020 North-East Delhi riots, while clearing him of all other charges. Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh of the Karkardooma Courts also acquitted seven co-accused of all charges: Mohammad Shadab, Shah Alam, Riyasat Ali, Gulfam, Mohammad Rihan, Arshad Qayyum and Irshad Ahmed. The case stemmed from an FIR invoking IPC Sections 147, 148 and 149 (rioting and unlawful assembly), 427 (mischief causing damage), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance to destroy a house or property) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). Hussain was acquitted on all counts except abetment of rioting. The court's detailed order, which will set out its reasoning, is awaited.

Hussain's Second Conviction

This is Hussain's second conviction linked to the violence. He was earlier convicted in a separate case over the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma and sentenced to life imprisonment. The riots left many dead and injured and caused extensive property damage. Several cases arising from the violence are being tried separately.

Court's Earlier Observations

In August 2023, the Karkardooma court, while framing charges in the case, observed that former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain had allegedly instigated a mob to vandalise, loot and set fire to shops in northeast Delhi during the February 2020 riots. The Court said the statements of witnesses indicated that Hussain was seen on the roof of his house pointing towards nearby shops before they were attacked.

The court also referred to a witness’s statement that people were pelting stones and throwing petrol bombs from the roof of Hussain’s house. It held that a prima facie case was made out against Hussain for rioting, theft, mischief and arson-related offences, read with the provision on abetment. (ANI)