Erode Collector S Kandasamy has detailed a plan for fair Assembly elections with massive security and GPS-tracked EVMs. Authorities have seized Rs 2 crore and are impartially investigating all irregularities, including a case linked to a BJP candidate.

As the deadline for high-decibel campaigning nears, Erode District Collector S Kandasamy has detailed a comprehensive security and logistics plan to ensure "free and fair" Assembly elections across the district. Speaking to reporters today, the Collector also addressed a significant cash seizure in the Modakkurichi constituency involving alleged links to a political candidate.

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Impartial Probe into Cash Seizures

Collector Kandasamy emphasised that the administration remains impartial in its crackdown on election-related financial irregularities. Responding to inquiries about cash seized from a relative of a BJP candidate in Modakkurichi, the Collector stated that an investigation is underway. "We do not look at political parties; we investigate anyone carrying undocumented money," he said, noting that cases are being registered today. For seizures exceeding Rs 10 lakh, the Income Tax Department is being formally notified to conduct deeper probes. "There is no political party. We will investigate whoever carries money. If there is more than ten lakhs of money, we will inform the Income Tax Department. They will investigate properly. If the money is carried illegally, a case will be registered against them, and action will be taken. Steps are being taken today to register a case regarding the seizure of money yesterday. If there is a complaint regarding the payment of money, the officials immediately go to the spot and take action," said Erode District Collector.

Massive Logistics and Security Deployment

To date, authorities in Erode have seized Rs 2 crore in undocumented cash, with monitoring intensifying since last night. Meanwhile, the district administration has deployed massive resources to manage 2,379 polling stations across eight assembly constituencies, with 11,420 polling officers. "Every polling station is equipped with CCTV cameras, providing the Election Commission with real-time oversight. 259 GPS-equipped vehicles will transport EVMs to ensure transparency and prevent tampering," said the Erode District Collector.

Special Polling Stations to Boost Turnout

94% of the district's 17.59 lakh voters have already received their door-to-door Voter Information Slips. The district is introducing specialised polling environments to encourage participation, dedicated stations managed entirely by women or differently-abled personnel. "Green polling stations" have been established, particularly in hill villages. Special provisions are in place to assist the elderly and differently-abled voters on election day.

Strict Rules for Polling Day

To maintain the sanctity of the vote, the Collector announced strict behavioural rules for the polling day. Paramilitary forces from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will bolster local security from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM on election day. No one except authorised officials is permitted to carry phones inside booths. Mobile booths will be available at station entrances for voters to store their devices, though the Collector advised leaving phones at home if possible.

All campaigning must cease by 6:00 PM today. Any activity beyond this deadline is a punishable offence, a rule already communicated to all candidates. "All campaigning will end at 6 pm today. Campaigning beyond that is not allowed. Campaigning is a punishable offence. All party candidates have been made aware of this. In the Erode district, paramilitary forces will be called in from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh from 7 am to 6 pm on election day, as there are no guards required for security work. A mobile booth has been arranged at each polling station so that no one except officials is allowed to carry mobile phones inside the polling stations. Voters who come to vote can leave their mobile phones there, vote, and get their mobile phones back. It is better not to bring mobile phones at all," Kandasamy stated.

With "Flying Squads" on high alert for complaints of cash distribution, Erode enters its final pre-election phase under tight administrative control. Tamil Nadu goes to the Polls on April 23, with results to be announced on May 4. (ANI)