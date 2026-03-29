AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticised the DMK for failing to take appropriate action during the 2023 heavy rains, contrasting it with his own regime's proactive measures. He is touring southern districts for his campaign.

The AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister. Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday criticised the DMK party over its failure to take appropriate action during severe rainfall in 2023.

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Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi Vagaikulam Airport, he said, "We are planning to visit all districts across Tamil Nadu and directly meet the people to seek their support." Palaniswami arrived at Thoothukudi from Chennai by flight to campaign in Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Sankarankovil, and Kovilpatti regions.

Criticism Over 2023 Flood Response

He recalled how in 2023, despite warnings from the Meteorological Department about heavy rainfall in southern districts, the DMK government failed to take appropriate action. However, during the AIADMK regime, immediate steps were taken by appointing IAS and other officials as soon as warnings were issued.

"As a result, districts like Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli were severely affected by heavy rains. I immediately visited Thoothukudi and met the people, but the Chief Minister did not personally meet or console them," he added. He further stated that the concerned minister visited the affected people only after five days.

During the AIADMK rule, 80% of the Buckle Oda drainage work in Thoothukudi city had been completed. If the remaining 20% had been finished by the DMK government, the impact could have been reduced.

On Law and Order

Speaking on the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, he said that it has deteriorated. "As evidence, one can point to the murder of a Class 12 student in Thoothukudi," he said.

On Election Dynamics and Alliances

Responding to actor Vijay's remark about a "two-cornered contest," he said that the real situation would be known only after the election results.

The DMK alliance took 23 days of negotiations to finalise. There were differences between DMK and Congress for 18 days. Even MDMK functionaries have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction within the alliance. However, he firmly stated that there is not even a minor issue in the AIADMK alliance.

Stance on Puthiya Tamilagam

Regarding Puthiya Tamilagam leader Krishnasamy, he said that instead of negotiating directly, requests for 10 seats and later 5 seats were made through intermediaries, which were rejected. He also criticised him, saying he secured only 33,000 votes after contesting in 33 constituencies.

Katchatheevu Issue Raised

On the Katchatheevu issue, he said it was ceded during the Congress regime when the DMK was also in power in the state. During the AIADMK rule, a case was filed in the Supreme Court to retrieve it.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.