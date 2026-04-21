AIADMK's EPS called the election the "final battle to save Tamil Nadu," urging voters to oust the DMK, which he accused of corruption, turning the state into a land of drugs, and failing to ensure women's safety.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday made a strong final appeal to voters in Tamil Nadu ahead of polling, launching a sharp attack on the ruling DMK government and urging people to vote for change.

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'Final Battle to Save Tamil Nadu'

In a post on X, Palaniswami described the upcoming election as the "final battle to save Tamil Nadu," claiming it would decide the future of the state. "The final 'battle to save Tamil Nadu' will take place in the Legislative Assembly election on 23.04.2026," he said, adding that the election would decide whether a "family that has burdened the state with debt and enriched itself by exploiting Tamil Nadu" will be driven out by your votes.

He alleged that the DMK government had "buried women's safety and turned Tamil Nadu into a land of drugs and violence!" "In this regime of anarchy, your vote is the only weapon that can protect your children," he said, urging voters to support the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance.

Palaniswami further wrote that only the AIADMK could "end the rule of one family and bring in corruption-free, good governance," adding that the alliance would focus on development in key sectors. "Through the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, it is possible to eradicate epidemics, boost agriculture, bring a revolution in education, and steer Tamil Nadu in the right direction," he said.

Appealing for a strong mandate, he added, "I sincerely appeal to you to cast your votes for a prosperous future Tamil Nadu based on our excellent election manifesto."

EPS also called on voters to ensure victory for the AIADMK-led alliance, urging support for multiple symbols. "For the resounding victory of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance, and for @AIADMKOfficial to form a government with an absolute majority, I humbly request you to vote for the #TwoLeaves symbol, #Lotus symbol, #Mango symbol, #Cooker symbol," he said.

"The time has come for Tamil Nadu to once again travel on the path of "Peace - Prosperity - Development," the dream vision of the honourable Amma! Cast your vote with happiness and satisfaction. The next five years will be a time that fulfils your aspirations. I, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, assure you of this!" Palaniswami further wrote.

தமிழ்நாட்டைக் காப்பாற்றுவதற்கான இறுதி யுத்தம் தான் வரும் 23.04.2026 அன்று நடைபெற உள்ள சட்டமன்றத் தேர்தல்! மாநிலத்தின் கடன் சுமையை மக்கள் தலையில் ஏற்றி, தமிழ்நாட்டைச் சுரண்டித் தின்றுக் கொழுத்த ஒரு குடும்பத்தை உங்கள் வாக்குகளால் விரட்டியடிக்கப் போகும் தேர்தல் இது! பெண்கள்… pic.twitter.com/HUTW7Cp5g6 — Edappadi K Palaniswami-SayYEStoWomenSafety&AIADMK (@EPSTamilNadu) April 21, 2026

Video Message and Past Achievements

In a video message, Palaniswami paid tribute to former leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and reiterated his appeal for voter participation. "The right to vote is the democratic weapon that changes our destiny. In the upcoming election on the 23rd, let us all cast our votes without fail," he said.

The AIADMK leader further alleged that Tamil Nadu had been "suppressed to satisfy the power hunger of a single family," claiming that law and order had deteriorated over the last five years. "Law and order have completely collapsed. There is no safety for women anywhere," he said.

Palaniswami also highlighted welfare measures implemented during the previous AIADMK rule, including the Kudimaramathu water body restoration scheme, 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students, Amma Canteens, and Amma Mini Clinics. "Our AIADMK government implemented numerous welfare schemes... These public welfare schemes must continue," he said.

AIADMK's 10 New Election Promises

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami announced 10 additional election promises on the final day of campaigning, focusing on youth welfare, women's safety, labour protection, and farmer support.

Youth and Women's Safety

Among the key announcements, he promised a ₹10,000 subsidy for 10 lakh working youth under the "Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme," and the setting up of 24/7 "war rooms" in all district headquarters to monitor crimes against women.

Support for Businesses and Workers

The party also pledged faster clearance for small businesses through a Single Window System, increasing subsidies from 25% to 35%, and issuing licences within 30 days for new micro-enterprises.

On welfare measures, AIADMK promised ₹25 lakh compensation for families of registered construction workers and ₹20 lakh for palm tree workers in case of accidental deaths. It also proposed a 50% reduction in government cable TV charges and free small-scale cashew shelling tools for women in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts.

Farmer and Student Support

To support farmers, the party assured a minimum support price for mangoes, while also announcing taluk-level counselling systems to help students prepare for competitive exams and employment.

The election will be held on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA, while TVK is also in the fray. (ANI)