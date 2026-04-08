AIADMK's Edapaddi K Palaniswami slammed the DMK govt, urging voters to 'throw out' CM MK Stalin. He highlighted poor law & order, lack of women's safety, and unfulfilled promises, vowing to restore good governance in Tamil Nadu.

EPS Slams DMK on Law and Order, Women's Safety

AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, highlighting the need for the DMK government to be "thrown out" of power in the upcoming elections.

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Addressing an election campaign rally in Chennai's Velachary, Palaniswami stressed the worsened law and order situation within the state and highlighted the state government's 'inaction' to maintain women's safety in Chennai and across Tamil Nadu. "This election is one where MK Stalin should be thrown out of government. In the last five years of the DMK government, law and order have been at their worst. Even small girl children and elderly women are not safe in Tamil Nadu, particularly in Chennai. During our AIADMK government, law and order were well maintained. What has the DMK done in the last five years? Stalin promised to construct a stormwater drainage system, but in the Velachery area, even after a short spell of rain, roads are flooded with water. DMK members eat in hotels without paying. Traders and shopkeepers are living in fear. Once AIADMK comes to power, we will change this situation," he said.

Alleges 'Family-Run Government', Vows to End Ganja Menace

The Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition stressed that the ganja sales won't stop in the state until MK Stalin remains in power, while vowing to eradicate the issue after returning to power. He further considered the DMK government as ' family-oriented', while highlighting that the previous AIADMK governments worked for the poor and underprivileged. "People should think carefully and vote for our AIADMK-led NDA alliance. As long as this DMK government is in power, ganja sales cannot be stopped. Once AIADMK comes to power, we will ensure that ganja is eradicated in Tamil Nadu. This is a family-run government. Only four people from Stalin's family are running the government. AIADMK is a party formed for the poor and the underprivileged. Our leaders, MGR and Jayalalithaa, provided good governance. To bring back good governance in Tamil Nadu, I appeal to all of you to vote for our AIADMK candidate Ashok and choose the 'Two Leaves' symbol in Velachery," said Palaniswami.

AIADMK's Poll Promises

The AIADMK leader further pledged to implement all 299 promises mentioned in the AIADMK manifesto if the party is voted to power in Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting the problems faced by people due to increased taxes in Tamil Nadu, EPS said that his government would deposit Rs 10000 as a one-time benefit for all ration card holders. "Under the DMK government, people are suffering due to increased taxes. Once we come to power, we will deposit ₹10,000 as a one-time benefit to all ration card holders. We will provide ₹2,000 every month to all women. We will give 3 free LPG gas cylinders. We will provide free bus travel for both women and men. We will give silk sarees to women every Diwali," said EPS.

Election Contest and Schedule

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

The polling for single-phase Tamil Nadu assembly elections is scheduled to be held on April 23, with counting of votes set for May 4. (ANI)