Mahakumbh 2025 |Ensuring the safety and convenience of every pilgrim and tourist is our top priority: CM Yogi

Highlighting that the safety and convenience of every pilgrim and tourist at Mahakumbh is the government's foremost priority, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized on Tuesday that it is the administration's duty to ensure the well-being of everyone—whether they are Indians or foreigners, NRIs, or residents of Prayagraj—without any discrimination.

Highlighting that the safety and convenience of every pilgrim and tourist at Mahakumbh is the government's foremost priority, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized on Tuesday that it is the administration's duty to ensure the well-being of everyone—whether they are Indians or foreigners, NRIs, or residents of Prayagraj—without any discrimination.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for further strengthening disaster management, cyber security, fire safety, ghat security, and emergency medical services during Mahakumbh, adding that all security agencies must remain vigilant and active 24×7.

Underscoring the importance of enhanced intelligence measures, the Chief Minister directed the effective deployment of anti-drone systems and called for raising public awareness about cyber threats, including identifying and taking action against fake websites and apps exploiting the Mahakumbh theme.

He also expressed concern over reports of fraudulent activities by anarchist groups or individuals collecting money in the name of Mahakumbh. He instructed the police to identify and take strict action against those involved in such frauds.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his visit to Prayagraj to review preparations for the Mahakumbh, assessed the progress of work from all departments in detail. He instructed the authorities to expedite the police verification of all street vendors, auto-rickshaw, and e-rickshaw drivers. Additionally, he emphasized the need for systematic traffic management on all inter-district routes leading to Prayagraj.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of curbing fake news on social and digital media. He remarked that individuals opposed to Indian culture and tradition are spreading misinformation about the Mahakumbh and called for a strong response to counter such propaganda.

Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand informed the Chief Minister that land allotment for revered Akharas, Mahamandaleshwar, Khalsa, Dandibara, Khakchowk, and other institutions has been completed, while the process for allotment to Prayagwal and other new institutions is ongoing. Necessary resources are being provided to meet their requirements.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of respecting the sentiments of Akharas, saints, and sadhus. He instructed officials to maintain regular communication with them to address their concerns.

The Chief Minister directed construction of a new bathing ghat in the Arail area within three days. He also announced that approximately 550 shuttle buses would operate during the Mahakumbh starting January 5, ensuring no driver or conductor works continuously for more than eight hours. Additional provisions were instructed for the convenience of divyangjans, the elderly, and women.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister revealed plans for flower showers from helicopters on all six major bathing festivals and directed officials to finalize the necessary arrangements for the same.

Officials informed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that preparations for the Mahakumbh are progressing swiftly, with the entire police force and sanitation workers expected to be deployed in Prayagraj by January 3. Additionally, all doctors and paramedical staff have already been assigned.

Key infrastructure updates include completion of 28 pontoon bridges, 520 km of checkered roads, 610 signages, 494.30 km of DIP line for drinking water, 304 km of GIP line, 4,270 drinking water stand posts, over 176 km of drainage clearance, 54,700 streetlights, 173 km of HT line, 1,280 km of LT line, and 206 electricity substations.

For healthcare preparedness, 3,305 beds have been reserved in Swarooprani Nehru Hospital, Sapru (Bailey) Hospital, Motilal Nehru Hospital, Dufferin Hospital, and private hospitals. A 1,200 sqm jetty has been constructed, all riverfront roads are ready, and 3,339 poles for thematic lighting, seven facade points, and more than 90,000 toilets have been installed, officials added.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to complete any remaining work within the stipulated time. To achieve the vision of a Swacch Mahakumbh-Swacch Prayagraj, he urged cooperation from the residents of Prayagraj, saints, and citizens. He also directed officials to launch a campaign to ensure the city is entirely encroachment-free before the Maha Kumbh.

Latest Videos