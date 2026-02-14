Tripura CM Manik Saha hailed engineers as vital partners in state development at a conference in Agartala. He praised their role in implementing government projects and social activities, calling them the craftsmen of the country's future.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that engineers are an important partner in the overall development of the state.

According to the Chief Minister's office, the CM said that in addition to performing their respective duties with dedication, they are also actively involved in various social activities, and the government's development projects are implemented based on the work of engineers. Saha said this while inaugurating the voluntary blood donation camp organised on the occasion of the sixth biennial conference of the Association of Service Engineers of Tripura at the Sukanta Academy auditorium in Agartala today.

'No Religion in Work'

Speaking at the event, Saha said, "There is no religion in work. There is no party in work. And that is how it should be. Trust in each other is created through organisation. Earlier, a huge list was prepared for the transfer of employees. That list was prepared after selection. That is why the state had not developed so far. But after our government came to power, we have given priority to work. In just one year, various projects worth about Rs 1,300 crore have been inaugurated and their foundation stones laid. Such activities are being carried out every day. These works are implemented based on engineers because everything depends on technology now. Engineers will have to emphasise more on state-of-the-art technology."

Emphasis on Technology and Skill Enhancement

The CM added that it is also necessary to give importance to increasing the skills of engineers. "Along with this, innovative thinking will have to be encouraged. In this case, the state government will also extend the necessary support. Today, be it the Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Suryaghar, National Hydrology Mission, the PRASAD Project, or road construction - it is not possible without engineers in all fields. It should be remembered that all work has to be done within the time limit. And do such work that people remember for the rest of their lives," he said.

Engineers as Craftsmen of 'New Tripura'

Saha also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is repeatedly talking about New India. "In that case, it will be possible to build New India only if there is a New Tripura. The government has a lot of hope in engineers standing at that place. The implementation of the government's developmental work is possible based on your efforts. You are the craftsmen of building the country and the craftsmen of building the future," he added.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya, General Secretary of the organising Engineers' Organisation Sona Ranjan Debbarma, Chairman of the organising committee Laxman Sarkar, and other members and leaders were present as distinguished guests at the event, the CMO stated. (ANI)