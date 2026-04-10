Congress' Rajeev Shukla asserts that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha marks the 'end of Nitish yug'. He calls it a BJP plot to sideline Kumar and install its own CM, a move that hands power to the BJP in the state.

'End of Nitish Yug': Congress on Kumar's Move

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla on Friday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar taking oath as Rajya Sabha MP marks the end of "Nitish Yug" in the state. He asserted that it was an old plan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to keep him at the forefront during the 2025 Bihar assembly polls and remove him later on to secure the Chief Ministerial post for itself. "In a way, this is the end of 'Nitish yug' in Bihar. What he will be given or not given in national politics is not certain. His departure from there (Bihar) was confirmed today. This was premeditated and an old plan of the BJP - to keep him at the front during elections and then remove him later to get their own Chief Minister," Shukla told ANI.

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When asked whether the new Bihar Chief Minister will be from the BJP, he remarked, "Yes, I think so."

Kumar's Transition to National Politics

Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP today. His ways of manoeuvring alliance politics have been crucial for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) being in power in Bihar. The move to the Rajya Sabha marks the fulfilment of Kumar's long-stated desire to serve in every legislative house in India (Bihar Assembly, Bihar Council, Lok Sabha, and finally, Rajya Sabha).

Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council following his election to the upper house of Parliament. Janata Dal (United). MLC Sanjay Gandhi submitted the Bihar CM's resignation to council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh.

Power Shift in Bihar

This transition effectively hands the reins of the Bihar government over to the BJP, marking a significant structural shift in the state's power dynamics ahead of future elections. A high-level meeting of Bihar BJP leaders is also taking place in Delhi today to finalise the roadmap for the new state leadership.

A Look at Nitish Kumar's Political Journey

Nitish Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16, along with four other candidates from Bihar fielded by the NDA. After this, Kumar was elected as JD(U) president unopposed, after no other candidate filed a nomination for the post.

Nitish Kumar is Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister. Beginning his political journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Nitish Kumar first became Bihar Chief Minister in 2005. He is among the most experienced and senior political leaders in the country. (ANI)