Two terrorists suspected to be trapped as encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama

An official reported that joint teams from the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Indian Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) initiated a cordon and search operation in Nihama. Acting on intelligence and local inputs about the presence of two terrorists in the area, the security forces launched the operation to apprehend the terrorists.

As the forces neared the suspected location, the terrorists opened fire on them, sparking a gunfight. Reports indicate that firing is currently ongoing from both sides.

