    Two terrorists suspected to be trapped as encounter breaks out in J&K's Pulwama

    An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Nihama area of Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (June 3) morning.  Acting on intelligence and local inputs about the presence of two terrorists the security forces launched a cordon and search operation.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 9:52 AM IST

    Pulwama: An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the police on Monday (June 3). The confrontation began after the police launched a search operation in the Nihama area of the Pulwama district, following reports of terrorist presence in the region.

    According to reports, two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area. 

    An official reported that joint teams from the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Indian Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) initiated a cordon and search operation in Nihama. Acting on intelligence and local inputs about the presence of two terrorists in the area, the security forces launched the operation to apprehend the terrorists.

    As the forces neared the suspected location, the terrorists opened fire on them, sparking a gunfight. Reports indicate that firing is currently ongoing from both sides.

    (Further details are awaited...)

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2024, 9:52 AM IST
