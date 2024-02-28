Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Phone flung at PM's open-top vehicle during Tamil Nadu Yatra; Probe reveals it slipped off BJP worker's hands

    The closing ceremony of the En Man En Makkal Yatra in Tiruppur witnessed a minor incident when a mobile phone fell onto Prime Minister Modi's vehicle. Security officials investigated the matter, revealing it to be an accidental occurrence involving a volunteer.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 8:50 AM IST

    An unexpected incident happened in the Palladam area of Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district during the closing ceremony of the En Mann En Makkal Yatra, which was being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP State President Annamalai and Union Minister of State L Murugan.

    As PM Modi and the dignitaries arrived at the venue riding in an open-top vehicle, they were greeted by enthusiastic BJP workers. Flower petals were showered to welcome them. However, amidst the fervour, a mobile phone, adorned with flowers, fell onto the Prime Minister's vehicle.

    The security personnel and Union Minister L Murugan swiftly reacted to the unexpected occurrence, indicating a moment of concern. Prime Minister Modi, ever composed, gestured for the device to be handed over to the person who had flung it accidentally. Subsequently, security officials took possession of the mobile phone, initiating an immediate investigation into the matter.

    The investigation revealed that the device had accidentally fallen from the grasp of a volunteer who was attempting to capture a moment on their phone nearby. The volunteer, amidst the excitement of the occasion, inadvertently dropped the device while participating in the flower-petal shower organized by BJP workers to welcome the Prime Minister.

    In response to this incident, BJP officials reiterated through loudspeakers their prior announcements urging attendees not to hold any items, including cell phones, while participating in such ceremonies to prevent similar mishaps in the future. Following the investigation's confirmation that the mobile phone was misplaced rather than a deliberate act, the device was returned to the BJP worker.

    Despite the momentary disruption, the closing ceremony proceeded smoothly, with Prime Minister Modi delivering his address to the gathered audience, emphasizing the significance of grassroots initiatives such as the En Mann En Makkal Yatra in fostering community development and unity.

    The incident, though minor, serves as a reminder of the need for heightened vigilance and adherence to safety protocols during public events of such magnitude.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 8:56 AM IST
