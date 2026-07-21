An employee resigned via WhatsApp after his manager rejected an anxiety leave request. The exchange has sparked a heated debate on workplace empathy and professionalism.

An employee resigned over WhatsApp after his manager rejected a leave request citing anxiety, sparking a heated debate on workplace culture and professional ethics.

Screenshots of the exchange show the employee informing his manager at around 11.40 am that he would not be able to come to work because he was experiencing anxiety and "did not feel like getting out of bed." The manager rejected the request, calling it "very unprofessional" and pointing out that the employee had informed him well after office hours had begun.

The conversation escalated quickly. The employee immediately resigned over WhatsApp, saying he could no longer continue working. The manager then warned that leaving without following due process could impact the employee's full-and-final settlement and experience letter, adding that he would be marked as absconding unless he came to the office to sort things out.

The employee responded that he was done and would not return to "a place where people threaten their teammates."

Social Media Divided Over Leave Request Controversy

As screenshots of the exchange spread across LinkedIn, the comments section became sharply divided.

Many argued the debate had little to do with Gen Z and everything to do with empathy and communication. One commenter wrote, "The conversation isn't about Gen Z. It's about whether organizations want compliance or honest communication. Every generation values respect. Gen Z is just more willing to leave when it isn't there."

Others felt the employee was equally responsible. One user wrote, "Let's not generalise or justify this as a Gen Z approach. What this interaction really showcases is lack of empathy and responsibilities from both sides."

Several comments echoed that the timing of the leave request was the bigger issue. One user remarked, "Whether it is for a broken leg or anxiety, informing at 11.40 am for a 9 am job is unprofessional." Drawing a comparison, they asked readers to imagine a service professional cancelling an appointment hours later due to anxiety.

A mental health advocate commented, "Empathy goes both ways. The employee too needs to have basic manners and professional ethics if they are expecting a gentle professional response."

On the other side, many believed the manager's response reflected a larger issue with toxic workplace culture. One LinkedIn user wrote, "Nothing summarizes the toxic culture of legacy service firms better than this. They view employees strictly as cogs in a machine, yet expect total loyalty."

Another argued that the future belongs to organisations that prioritise people over rigid workplace practices.