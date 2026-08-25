An electric scooter caught fire after an explosion in Suratgarh, Sri Ganganagar. Two children escaped unhurt as the vehicle was reduced to ashes.

An electric scooter caught fire after an explosion in Suratgarh, Sri Ganganagar district, on Monday. A child sitting on the scooter jumped off and saved his life. Another child nearby saved himself by quickly moving his scooter backward.

The incident occurred near Baba Ramdev Temple in Ward 8 around 6 PM. A video surfaced on Tuesday.

The scooter was completely engulfed in flames within 15 minutes

According to information, Gaurav (14) had come on an electric scooter to take Shubham (13), son of Chimanlal Painter, along with him. Shubham was parking his scooter inside the house, while Gaurav was sitting on his.

Smoke suddenly started rising from Gaurav's scooter, followed by flames erupting with a loud explosion. Gaurav jumped off the scooter, and Shubham moved away, saving his life.

Within 15 minutes, the fire completely engulfed the scooter, reducing it to ashes. Both children remained safe, and no loss of life occurred.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of electric vehicles.