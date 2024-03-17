Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Election Commission releases new data of funding received by political parties through electoral bonds

    The Election Commission on Sunday made public fresh data on electoral bonds, which it had submitted in sealed covers to the Supreme Court and was later asked to put it in public domain.

    Election Commission releases new data of funding received by political parties through electoral bonds gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

    The Election Commission on Sunday released data received from political parties on electoral bonds, which it had given to the Supreme Court in sealed covers. These details are believed to be for the period before April 12, 2019. Electoral bond details after this date was made public by the EC last week.

    According to the poll panel's announcement, political parties have submitted their Electoral Bond data under sealed cover, as required by the Supreme Court's temporary injunction of April 12, 2019.

    In a statement, the Election Commission, said, “Data so received from political parties was deposited in the Supreme Court without opening sealed covers. In pursuance of the Supreme Court’s order dated March 15, 2024, the Registry of the Supreme Court has returned physical copies along with a digitized record of the same in a pen drive in sealed cover."

    "The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data received in the digitized form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website,” the poll body added.

    As per the data, "Congress redeemed a total of Rs 1,334.35 crore through electoral bonds," informed the EC data. It went on to say that the BJP has cashed electoral bonds for a total of Rs 6,986.5 crore, with the biggest amount being received in 2019–20 being Rs 2,555 crore.

    According to the report, the YSR Congress redeemed electoral bonds of Rs 442.8 crore, and the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) cashed bonds for Rs 944.5 crore. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has encashed Rs 181.35 crore in the interim.

    The EC released the data a day after it announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections to be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The latest documents released by the EC only show raw data of the date of the bonds, denominations, number of bonds, issuing State Bank of India (SBI) branch, date of receipt, and date of credit. It does not disclose the unique numbers of the bonds.

    Last Thursday, the EC had released the data on electoral bonds issued from April 12, 2019 to February 15, 2024, even as it approached the Supreme Court asking it to return the data on the preceding period so that it could also be made public.

    While scrapping the 2018 poll bonds scheme, the Supreme Court had directed the SBI to give the ECI the data by March 6. The ECI was instructed to publish the data by March 13.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2024, 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    20-year-old Andhra Pradesh student found murdered in car in US; 9th death so far gcw

    20-year-old Andhra Pradesh student found murdered in car in US; 9th death so far

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'UDF and LDF have no future...' BJP woos Kerala voters, says big churn now visible

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'UDF and LDF have no future...' BJP woos Kerala voters, says big churn now visible

    Kerala: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar rubbishes UDF's allegation on business links with CPM leader EP Jayarajan anr

    Kerala: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar rubbishes UDF's allegation on business links with CPM leader EP Jayarajan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Neither Rahul nor Priyanka to contest from Amethi, Rae Bareli?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Neither Rahul nor Priyanka to contest from Amethi, Rae Bareli?

    Delhi CM Kejriwal gets 2 fresh summonses from ED in excise policy and Delhi Jal Board scam case; AAP reacts gcw

    Delhi CM Kejriwal gets 2 fresh summonses from ED in excise policy and Delhi Jal Board scam case; AAP reacts

    Recent Stories

    20-year-old Andhra Pradesh student found murdered in car in US; 9th death so far gcw

    20-year-old Andhra Pradesh student found murdered in car in US; 9th death so far

    Cricket Pitch doctoring by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid in ODI World Cup final gone wrong: Mohammad Kaif osf

    Pitch doctoring by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid in ODI World Cup final gone wrong: Mohammad Kaif

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'UDF and LDF have no future...' BJP woos Kerala voters, says big churn now visible

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'UDF and LDF have no future...' BJP woos Kerala voters, says big churn now visible

    Holi 2024: 7 expert tips to keep your skin safe and hydrated gcw eai

    Holi 2024: 7 expert tips to keep your skin safe and hydrated

    Kerala: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar rubbishes UDF's allegation on business links with CPM leader EP Jayarajan anr

    Kerala: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar rubbishes UDF's allegation on business links with CPM leader EP Jayarajan

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon