Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday strongly criticised those trying to give "a conspiratorial angle" to Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar's death in a plane accident.

Shinde Slams Politicisation of Tragedy

"Whenever an accident occurs, an inquiry into the incident is conducted. This incident will also be investigated, and therefore, if anyone is attempting to politicise it, it is extremely unfortunate. Senior leader Sharad Pawar has also clearly stated that there was no sabotage involved. It is necessary to console the Pawar family in their grief," Shinde told the media.

Shinde said that Ajit Pawar had served in various capacities--as a Member of Parliament, minister, MLA, and Deputy Chief Minister. With his passing, the state has lost an elder brother, a forthright and large-hearted leader, he said, according to Shiv Sena press note.

"Immense sorrow has befallen Maharashtra. This is not just a loss for one family, but a loss for the entire state," he said.

"I visited Baramati and met the Pawar family. There, his wife, children, Supriya Sule, and the entire family were in deep grief. Seeing their pain was deeply distressing. We all prayed that God would give this family the strength to overcome this tragedy," he added.

'This is Not the Time for Politics'

Shinde further said that this is not the time to level accusations or indulge in politics. A tragic accident has taken place in the state, claiming the lives of several innocent people.

"When the entire state is engulfed in mourning, politicising such an incident is extremely unfortunate and uncivilised," he said.

"In this context, Sharad Pawar has also clearly stated that this was not an act of sabotage; therefore, no one should spread rumours or give this sensitive incident a different colour. Pawar Saheb has himself come forward and clarified his stand, which must be taken into account," he said.

Hailing Ajit Pawar's Legacy

Hailing Ajit Pawar's leaderhip qualities, Shinde said he was a highly experienced, outspoken, and hardworking leader.

"As Finance Minister, he closely monitored many of the state's schemes. He made significant contributions to development projects, fiscal management, district-wise planning, and several important initiatives such as the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme. His passing has come as a major shock to the government," he said.

Shinde further said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the entire Cabinet, and the Central Government, Ajit Pawar played a vital role in Maharashtra's development.

"When the Centre and the state are working in coordination under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ajit Pawar's experience and contribution was extremely important," he said.

Thorough Investigation Promised

Shinde assured an investigation into the incident.

"Technical aspects would certainly be investigated. The role of airline companies, concerned agencies, technical experts, the captain, or concerned officials would be examined. A thorough inquiry would be conducted into how and why the accident occurred. However, using the inquiry as a pretext for political accusations or conspiracy theories is inappropriate," he said.

'Entire State is Sharing in This Grief'

Shinde informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the last rites of Ajit Pawar.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers would attend Ajit Pawar's last rites. Ajit Pawar's popularity was not limited to Maharashtra alone. Thousands and lakhs of people from various districts are arriving for his final darshan. This shows that the entire state is sharing in this grief," he said.

Shinde condoled demise of all the people killed in the crash.

"The government expresses its condolences to all the affected families. Necessary technical and administrative measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future," he said.

"This is an extremely sensitive and tragic incident, and no one should attempt to derive political benefit from it. Maharashtra is a progressive state with a tradition of moving forward together. Therefore, instead of politicising the incident, everyone should unite and work to console the Pawar family in their time of grief," he added. (ANI)