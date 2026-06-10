Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde praised PM Narendra Modi's leadership at the NDA conclave, calling him a symbol of decisive leadership, national pride, and inclusive development who embodies the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said he embodies the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

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Speaking at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) conclave at Bharat Mandapam here, he said PM Modi has emerged as a symbol of decisive leadership, national pride, and inclusive development.

'Uncompromising Fight Against Terrorism'

Praising the Prime Minister's firm stance on national security, Shinde said that his leadership is synonymous with the country's uncompromising fight against terrorism.

Uplifting the Poor and Marginalised

He also highlighted the Centre's focus on welfare initiatives, stating that the Prime Minister has worked tirelessly for the uplifting the poor and marginalised sections of society.

Enhancing India's Global Stature

Referring to India's growing global influence, Shinde said that Prime Minister Modi has significantly enhanced the country's stature on the international stage and positioned India as a leading voice in global affairs.

Accelerating India's Development

The Maharashtra leader credited the Modi government with accelerating the country's development trajectory, describing the Prime Minister as the driving force behind India's "new flight" towards growth and progress. He noted that Maharashtra has received substantial financial support for infrastructure and development projects under the NDA government.

"Prime Minister Modi always places the nation first. His commitment to national interest and public welfare has earned him the trust and confidence of people across the country," Shinde said.

Conclave Marks PM's Record Tenure

The remarks were made during the NDA conclave held today as Narendra Modi has completed continuous 4,399 days in office as Prime Minister, surpassing the record that was in the name of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. This achievement marks over twelve years of continuous leadership at the helm of the nation.

The conclave was attended by senior alliance leaders, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, and representatives of constituent parties from across the country. (ANI)