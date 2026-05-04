Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde hailed BJP's performance in West Bengal as a 'landslide victory' under PM Modi's leadership. He termed the win a tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee and said people rejected the 'rule of goons'.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday expressed his optimism as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to lead in the ongoing West Bengal assembly election results. Shinde praised the party's performance, attributing the success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While speaking to reporters, Shinde remarked, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, a landslide victory has been achieved in West Bengal. The lotus has bloomed."

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He further highlighted the historical significance of the victory, noting, "This is the centenary year of the RSS, and the victory in Bengal is a tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee."

Shinde also emphasised the hard work put in by the BJP, "Everyone worked hard, and the people have rejected the hooliganism, the rule of goons, the bullying, and the terror there."

PM Modi Lauds BJP's Spectacular Performance

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the BJP's spectacular performance in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people's power has prevailed and the BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. He said the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections will be remembered forever.

In a post on X, he said the BJP's record win in West Bengal would not be possible without the efforts of party workers over generations. He said the BJP will provide a government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society. "The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and the BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal. The people have given a spectacular mandate to BJP and I assure them that our Party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We will provide a Government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society," PM Modi said.

"BJP's record win in West Bengal would not be possible without the efforts and struggles of countless Karyakartas over generations. I salute them all. For years, they have worked hard on the ground, overcome all sorts of adversities and spoken about our development agenda. They are the strength of our Party," he added.

Later, addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters here after the results and trends showed BJP heading for a sweeping victory in West Bengal and NDA's win in Assam and Puducherry, PM Modi said the result marks trust in the politics of performance. (ANI)