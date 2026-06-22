Shiv Sena's Shaina NC credits CM Eknath Shinde's grassroots leadership for the exodus from the UBT faction. Six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, a move Shinde described as saving the original party.

Shiv Sena National Spokesperson Shaina NC on Monday asserted that the recent exodus of leaders from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction is a direct result of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's leadership, describing him as a "mass leader" who prioritises grassroots connection and development.

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'UBT Needs to Reflect': Shaina NC

Speaking to ANI, Shaina NC stated, "The 'UBT' needs to reflect on why their MLAs, MPs, and corporators are unhappy with them; if they engage in some introspection, they will find the answers."

"The party has split six times. The Constitution provides an opportunity--specifically, the merger clause under the anti-defection law," she said.

Shaina NC further asserted that the growing support for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is a result of his approach to governance. "The MPs joining today are doing so because Eknath Shinde is a mass leader; he works on the ground, respects his party workers, and is a visionary truly committed to the development of Maharashtra," she said.

Six Lok Sabha MPs Join Shinde Camp

After days of speculation and political wrangling, six Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Lok Sabha MPs joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Monday.

Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar joined Shiv Sena here.

'Continuation of 2022 Revolt': Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde, who addressed a press conference, said that six Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MPs had joined the Shiv Sena and noted that it was a continuation of the 2022 political split that was aimed at "saving the original Shiv Sena."

He said the MPs have joined the party for the development of their constituencies rather than for any personal gain. "Today we welcome all these six kattar Shivsainik MPs into the original Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. In 2022, we carried out a revolt when 40 MLAs joined us, and that was to save the Shiv Sena of Balasaheb. This is the second phase of that same movement. We are here to preserve the ideology of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb, and that is why these MPs have decided to come to the original Shiv Sena," Shinde said.

Jibe at Sanjay Raut

Shinde also took potshots at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who has been slamming the party rebels. "Today, six MPs have joined us. So we have three Sanjays here with us. We have another Sanjay Rathod (MLA) here also. When we have Sanjay here, no need to talk about any other Sanjay, and you know who I am talking about," he said. (ANI)