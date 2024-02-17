Ten bogies of goods train derails near Delhi's Sarai Rohilla railway station; dramatic videos surface (WATCH)

Ten bogies of a goods train derailed near Sarai Rohilla Railway station here in the national capital on Saturday, officials said. Possible casualty of a person on the track cannot be ruled out, they said.

Ten bogies of a goods train derailed near Sarai Rohilla Railway station in the national capital on Saturday, officials said. They mentioned the possibility of a person on the track being casualties. The incident occurred as the train was passing under the Zakhira flyover at around 11:50 am.

A Railway Police official stated that 10 bogies derailed in the incident and confirmed that a rescue operation was in progress. Teams from the railway police and fire brigade have arrived at the scene for the rescue operation.

The goods train was transporting iron sheet rolls from Mumbai to Chandigarh. "Iron sheet rolls were loaded in the goods train. Possible casualty of a person on the track not ruled out," the official said.

Videos capturing the dramatic scenes of the goods train derailment has surfaced on the internet, adding to the gravity of the situation.

More to follow