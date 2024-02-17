Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ten bogies of goods train derails near Delhi's Sarai Rohilla railway station; dramatic videos surface (WATCH)

    Ten bogies of a goods train derailed near Sarai Rohilla Railway station here in the national capital on Saturday, officials said. Possible casualty of a person on the track cannot be ruled out, they said.

    Eight wagons of goods train derails near Zakhira Flyover in Delhi; dramatic videos surface (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

    Ten bogies of a goods train derailed near Sarai Rohilla Railway station in the national capital on Saturday, officials said. They mentioned the possibility of a person on the track being casualties. The incident occurred as the train was passing under the Zakhira flyover at around 11:50 am.

    A Railway Police official stated that 10 bogies derailed in the incident and confirmed that a rescue operation was in progress. Teams from the railway police and fire brigade have arrived at the scene for the rescue operation.

    The goods train was transporting iron sheet rolls from Mumbai to Chandigarh. "Iron sheet rolls were loaded in the goods train. Possible casualty of a person on the track not ruled out," the official said.

    Videos capturing the dramatic scenes of the goods train derailment has surfaced on the internet, adding to the gravity of the situation.

    More to follow 

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    many injured after temporary structure collapses at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium gcw

    8 injured after temporary structure collapses at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

    Banking regulations could hinder disclosure of electoral bond subscribers: Report snt

    Banking regulations could hinder disclosure of electoral bond subscribers: Report

    Tumkur shocker: Woman abused, confined for 11 months in house by son allegedly over property dispute vkp

    Tumkur shocker: Woman abused, confined for 11 months in house by son allegedly over property dispute

    Armoured JCB' for peaceful protest? New video raises doubts about farmers intent

    'Armoured JCB' for peaceful protest? New video raises doubts about farmers' intent (WATCH)

    Telangana shocker! Unknown masked men shoot and kill 20 dogs, authorities launch manhunt vkp

    Telangana shocker! Unknown masked men shoot and kill 20 dogs, authorities launch manhunt

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt discloses how she decides which film to play lead, which to produce RKK

    Alia Bhatt discloses how she decides which film to act and produce

    Massive crackdown: Elon Musk's 'X' bans over 2 lakh accounts in India for explicit content snt

    Massive crackdown: Elon Musk's 'X' bans over 2 lakh accounts in India for explicit content

    many injured after temporary structure collapses at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium gcw

    8 injured after temporary structure collapses at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

    Sandalwood star 'Yash' spotted buying chocolates and candies for wife in grocery shop at Uttara Kannada: PICS vkp

    Sandalwood star ‘Yash’ spotted buying chocolates and candies for wife in grocery shop at Uttara Kannada: PICS

    Badminton Asian Team Championships: Indian women shuttlers clinch historic final spot with win over Japan snt

    Badminton Asian Team Championships: Indian women shuttlers clinch historic final spot with win over Japan

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon