Eid al-Adah 2023: 2 goats with unique 'Allah' birthmarks up for sale in Lucknow; price will STUN you

Eid al-Adah 2023: Two goats having birthmarks resembling 'Allah' in the Arabic language, have been sold for a whopping Rs 51 lakhs at the Bakra Mandi in Lucknow, ahead of the festival.

This year's Bakrid is drawing a lot of attention to the Bakra Mandi in Dubagga thanks to two goats with birthmarks that look like the Arabic word for "Allah" in addition to their price. While the Barbari goat Salman, who is 18 months old and weighs 65 kg, has a birthmark on his right ear that resembles "Allah," the Rajasthani goat Ghani also has comparable characteristics. Both the goats are priced at whopping Rs 51 lakh. The two goats, which belong to local farmer Mushtaq Ahmad (45), cost the most in the mandi so far this year.

While speaking to the media, Ahmad said, "I have green outfits with golden borders ready. Salman was born in my home whereas Ghani was purchased from Rajasthan approximately a year ago. These are pricey because they have religious symbols on them. Their unique diets have cost me a fortune as well." In the mandi, where over 1 lakh goats of various types, including Barbari, Totapari, Punjabi Beetal, Kota, and exotic breeds like African Boer and Sanen (Switzerland), are for sale.

The majority of owners have given their pets fascinating names like Pathan, Heera, Rajkumar, and Tiger, and prices start at around Rs 10,000. Buffaloes and dumbas, a kind of fat-tailed sheep with Turkish origins, are also for sale.

Among many vendors was Ashraf Hussain (56), a private driver by profession who has brought a 27-month-old Punjabi Beetal goat. “I am demanding Rs 8 lakh for the goat which I brought about 20 months ago. I am sure to sell it at the price of my choice,” said Hussain. The market appears to be promising this time, according to Abrar Khan, who has been running the mandi for approximately ten years.

Eid al-Adha 2023 is expected to begin on the evening of June 28 in India. Pakistan, like India, follows a similar pattern and has set June 28 as the day for Bakri Eid celebrations.