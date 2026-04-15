Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said education's true purpose is to nurture responsible citizens, not just secure marks. At a school event, he stressed that discipline, wisdom, and character determine life's success and are key to a 'Developed India'.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday said that the true purpose of education is not merely to secure marks but to nurture aware and responsible citizens.

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Addressing the annual prize distribution occassion at Delhi Public School, Mathura Road as the chief guest, the Delhi Assembly Speaker said, "Marks may open doors of opportunity, but it is discipline, wisdom and a sense of national responsibility that determine how far one goes in life."

Congratulating Principal Dr Ram Singh, teachers, parents and students, he said the occasion celebrates not just academic excellence but also consistency, hard work and dedication, which make success sustainable.

He added that achievements are meaningful only when they are linked with purpose and character.

Shaping Future Leaders

Gupta said educational institutions play a crucial role in shaping individuals who go on to contribute meaningfully in public life, administration and intellectual fields.

He stressed that education should develop a person's judgement and make them socially responsible, adding that schools must give equal emphasis to character building and leadership development along with academics.

Referring to BR Ambedkar, he said education has always been a powerful tool for social change and constitutional awareness.

Empowering Girls through Leadership

He also emphasised encouraging leadership and participation among girls, noting that it strengthens both confidence and democratic systems.

A Balanced View on 'Brain Drain'

On contemporary issues, he called for a balanced approach to 'brain drain', stating that while global opportunities are important, the nation's long-term strength depends on how young people utilise their talent within the country.

Building a 'Developed India'

Highlighting the vision of a 'Developed India', he said it requires not just skilled but also responsible and conscious citizens.

On the occasion, he presented a coffee table book titled "Shatabdi Yatra: Veer Vitthalbhai ki Gaurav Gatha" to the school library, showcasing the contributions of Vitthalbhai Patel. (ANI)