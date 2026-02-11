The Education Ministry is hosting the Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave to advance AI in education. A precursor roundtable led by Minister Dharmendra Pradhan brought together edtech startups to align AI solutions with NEP 2020 goals for personalized learning.

With artificial intelligence poised to redefine classrooms, the Ministry of Education will host the Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026 on February 12 to February 13 at Bharat Mandapam, bringing together policymakers, researchers and industry leaders to chart the next phase of AI-driven education reform.

Edtech AI Roundtable Precedes Conclave

Ahead of the two-day conclave, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday chaired an Edtech AI Roundtable at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, engaging with founders of 10 new-age Indian edtech startups developing AI-first solutions across K-12 learning, test preparation, upskilling, language learning and skill education, particularly targeting underserved regions. The interaction, organised as a precursor to the India AI Impact Summit, brought together policymakers, academic leaders and technology entrepreneurs to deliberate on aligning AI innovation with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Among those present were Minister of State for Education and DoNER, Sukanta Majumdar and Minister of State for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (IC) Jayant Chaudhary, along with senior officials, including School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar and Higher Education Secretary Dr Vineet Joshi. Participating startups included Arivihan, Fermi AI, Khare.AI, Seekho, SpeakX, SuperKalam, SuperNova, Vedantu, ConveGenius and Virohan, showcasing AI-enabled tools designed to personalise learning and enhance skilling pathways.

Focus on Empowerment and Measurable Outcomes

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan underscored that technology is a powerful instrument of empowerment and inclusion, capable of bridging the gap between hope and opportunity. He emphasised AI's central role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, stating that while earlier phases of edtech focused on expanding access to learning content, the next phase must prioritise measurable improvements in learning outcomes. He stressed the need for AI-enabled, personalised, adaptive and student-centric learning models to ensure affordable and equitable large-scale skilling across the country.

Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments and M&A for India and Southeast Asia at Prosus, described education technology as a national capability rather than a short-term commercial opportunity. He noted that AI represents a historic inflexion point, enabling high-quality learning to reach every learner, regardless of geography or income.

Shaping India's AI-Education Ecosystem

The upcoming Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave at Bharat Mandapam will bring together senior policymakers from the Centre and States, academic institutions, researchers and industry leaders to deliberate on innovation, scalable adoption and national capacity building in AI. Insights from the Roundtable and the Conclave are expected to inform ecosystem deliberations at the India AI Impact Summit, with a focus on responsible AI deployment, safeguards and scaling impact across sectors, including education.

Senior stakeholders at the Roundtable also included the Directors of IIT Delhi and IIT Madras, heads of the National Skill Development Corporation, NASSCOM, NCVET, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, CBSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and the National Institute of Open Schooling, among others.