Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha on December 11 said that education is very essential and without education, nothing is possible. According to the Tripura CMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi always emphasized that the coming future will depend on education. Saha said this while addressing the District Level NIPUN FEST in Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan, Agartala.

Role of Teachers and NIPUN Mission

"We must learn things from nature. We must nurture the upcoming generation through education, mentally and from every aspect. The NIPUN Mission, which was started in 2021, was essential, and such thinking is really amazing. I want to urge the teachers that I know everyone has problems in their family, personal life, etc., but you should smile in front of the small children, as the face is the index of the mind, and it will attract the small children," said Saha. CM Saha also said that the teachers are playing a key role in fulfilling the success of the NIPUN Tripura Mission.

Part of National Education Policy

"This is part and parcel of the National Education Policy introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If we can teach children in a playful way, then they will grasp it. From that, Class 1 to Class 2 students will benefit. In this case, teachers must understand whether the student is able to understand it or not, and for those who are not able to understand, teachers must give them more time. If we neglect them, then we are not going to receive good results," he said.

NIPUN Tripura's Progress

He said that in 2022, in Tripura, NIPUN Tripura was introduced. Under this NIPUN Tripura, around 4,200 schools were covered. "I am hopeful this number will increase in the coming days, and we must reach the last mile of the society. The teachers are the main foundation and have to work beyond time for the children like your own children. This year, NIPUN Bharat has completed 4 years, and NIPUN Tripura has completed 3 years," he added.

Today, Special Secretary Education Raval H. Kumar, Director Secondary Education N. C. Shama, and Director Elementary Education Rajib Datta were present. (ANI)