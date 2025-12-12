The MP government has removed IAS officer Santosh Verma from his post for entering the service via fraudulent means. CM Mohan Yadav has also ordered strict action against him for a controversial statement on the Brahmin community.

The Madhya Pradesh government has withdrawn from post MP cadre IAS officer Santosh Verma on the grounds of his entering the service through fraudulent means, according to officials.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The MP government has removed MP cadre IAS officer Santosh Verma from the post of Deputy Secretary, Agriculture Department, after it was found that he became an IAS officer through fraudulent means," the officials stated.

A departmental inquiry has entered its final stages against the alleged fraudster for obtaining an integrity certificate by submitting fabricated documents, as per the officials.

CM Orders Action Over Controversial Statement

They further stated that Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, has also noted a controversial statement on the daughters of the Brahmin community from Verma and has directed the General Administration Department (GAD) to take strict action against him.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also took cognisance of Madhya Pradesh IAS officer Santosh Verma's controversial statement regarding the daughters of the Brahmin community. He instructed the GAD to take strict action," the officials said.

Notably, recently, Verma hit the headlines due to his objectionable remark against the Brahmin community, resulting in facing a show-cause notice in view of violating the All India Services (Conduct and Discipline) Rules.

Verma made the remark during the provincial convention of Madhya Pradesh AJJAKS (Anusuchit Jati-Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmchari Sangh) held in Bhopal on November 23, which hurt social harmony and amounted to indiscipline.

"Prima facie, your comment, 'One person in a family should get reservation, until a Brahmin donates his daughter to my son or makes a relationship with him," appears to be an attempt to hurt social harmony and create mutual animosity. This does not conform to the conduct expected of an Indian Administrative Service officer and falls under the category of indiscipline, arbitrariness, and serious misconduct," the notice read.

MP Janardan Mishra Questions Promotion, Demands Probe

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament from Rewa, Janardan Mishra, criticised the remark of Verma and also questioned his promotion, demanding an investigation against him.

Additionally, Mishra wrote a letter to Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Jitendra Singh in this regard as well.

"IAS Verma's statement is a violation of the code of conduct for the Indian Administrative Service. Secondly, he was working in the Madhya Pradesh Administrative Service under the SC category and used an ST category certificate to join the Indian Administrative Service, which is fraudulent. Thirdly, he had a criminal case pending against him and even remained in custody, so there should be an investigation into how he was awarded the IAS position. I have requested the Union Minister to conduct an investigation in this regard," Mishra told ANI.

The Member of Parliament further added that if Verma is found guilty, then the IAS promotion given to him should be revoked. (ANI)