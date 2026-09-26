Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat appeared before the ED in a 2016 recruitment exam case. The summons followed raids on his PA's premises. In response to the developments, Rawat stepped down from two key posts within the Congress party.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Dehradun on Saturday after being summoned by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in a 2016 state recruitment exam.

Amid the summons, Rawat stated that the central probe agency had sent him a notice two days prior regarding the matter, seeking various documents from him. "ED sent me a notice 2 days back in connection with a 2016 matter. They have demanded a number of documents from me...I have come to the ED office now," said Rawat. Over the phone, his office confirmed that the ED notice sought details from the former Chief Minister concerning his residence, business interests, properties, and bank accounts.

Probe follows raids on aide's premises

The development came following recent ED searches at the premises of his personal assistant, Chandan Singh Jeena, in connection with the alleged 2016 exam irregularities. According to the ED, it has conducted searches at multiple locations in Dehradun in connection with alleged large-scale irregularities in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Gram Panchayat Vikas Adhikari (VPDO) Examination, 2016, recovering Rs 32 lakh in unaccounted cash, gold and luxury watches from the residence of Chandan Singh Jeena.

Rawat steps down from Congress posts

Following the incident, Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat stepped down from two Congress posts on September 11. Rawat said he did not want any action or conduct on his part to weaken the party’s ongoing fight. “Therefore, after remembering my Isht Devta, I have taken a major decision. I am not holding any government post, so there is no question of resigning from one. However, I am a member of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee executive and a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee at the national level. I would like to respectfully step down from both these positions, because I do not want the party’s struggle to be weakened in any way because of me,” he said. (ANI)