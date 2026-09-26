Delhi Police are probing the discovery of a skeleton-like object in scrap material from a school. Separately, the Crime Branch arrested a murder convict who was absconding for 11 years after jumping furlough granted by the Delhi High Court.

Skeleton-like object found in Delhi scrap

A skeleton-like object was found among scrap material during a cleanliness drive in Central Delhi, following which police initiated an inquiry, officials said on Saturday.

According to Delhi Police, a scrap dealer informed them after finding what appeared to be human remains in the scrap material. The dealer claimed that he had purchased the scrap from a school around one month ago and that a box containing the remains came along with it. Police said the object is suspected to be part of biological waste from a school, which was used for educational purposes as a sample. However, officials said it is yet to be verified whether the object is an actual skeleton or a dummy used for teaching purposes. The police are currently verifying the facts and are questioning the scrap dealer and school administration in connection with the matter. Further investigation is underway.

Absconding murder convict arrested after 11 years

Meanwhile, the Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell (ARSC) of Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended a murder case life convict who had allegedly jumped furlough granted by the Delhi High Court in 2015 and remained absconding for 11 years by hiding his original identity in a village in Himachal Pradesh.

According to Delhi Police, the accused, identified as Amit alias Sanjay alias Jaipal, was awarded life imprisonment by the Fast Track Court in connection with a brutal murder case registered at Mayur Vihar Police Station in 2010. The accused was apprehended by a team of the ARSC Crime Branch led by Inspector Deepak Dahiya under the supervision of ACPs/ARSC Crime Branch Sanjay Nagpal and Vivekanand Pathak and overall supervision of DCP Crime Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. Police said Amit alias Sanjay was awarded life imprisonment by the court of Sanjay Garg, Additional Sessions Judge, Karkardooma Courts, vide order dated May 25, 2011, in a case registered under sections 302/34 IPC at Mayur Vihar Police Station. (ANI)