Heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand's Hemkund Sahib and rain in Chamoli district has caused a temperature drop. A heavy rainfall alert is issued for the state. Schools in UP's Varanasi and Lucknow have been closed due to continuous rainfall.

Snowfall in Uttarakhand Amid Pilgrimage

Intermittent rainfall has been reported in several parts of Chamoli district, while snowfall has started in higher-altitude areas, officials said on Saturday. Continuous snowfall at Hemkund Sahib has led to a further drop in temperatures, with the region experiencing intense cold conditions.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees are arriving at Badrinath Dham and Hemkund Sahib as the ongoing pilgrimage continues. Due to the rain and snowfall, temperatures have declined further at both shrines, with the Hemkund Sahib area gradually getting covered under a blanket of snow.

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across most districts of Uttarakhand on September 26 and 27, prompting the state government to urge people to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel. The government has advised people to regularly check weather updates before stepping out and take necessary precautions in view of the rainfall warning. Authorities have also urged residents to remain alert and follow advisories issued by the administration and weather agencies.

Uttar Pradesh Also Affected by Rains

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has also affected several parts of Uttar Pradesh, with authorities taking precautionary measures and closing schools in some districts. In Varanasi, the district administration has ordered the closure of all recognised and unrecognised schools from primary to Class 12 on September 26 following the heavy rainfall alert issued by the Meteorological Department. The city has been receiving intermittent rainfall since Friday night.

Strong winds and rain over the past two days have brought cooler conditions, while continuous rainfall has also affected crops in the area. The rainfall has also led to a sharp rise in the prices of green vegetables in Varanasi. In Lucknow, schools across all boards from Class 1 to Class 12 will remain closed on September 26 following the warning of heavy rainfall. The order was issued by the Basic Education Officer on the instructions of the District Magistrate. (ANI)