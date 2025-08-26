ED carried out searches at the residence of AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday as part of a probe linked to an alleged hospital construction scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in hospital construction projects in the national capital. The raids began early morning at 13 locations, including Bhardwaj's residence, across the Delhi-NCR region, based on a certain tip-off in connection with the case. The search operations are being carried out under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

These searches are in "connection with the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) recorded in the Delhi Hospital Construction Scam, relating to First Information Report (No. 37/2025) dated June 26, 2025, registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Delhi Police, against former Health Ministers of GNCT of Delhi, along with private contractors and unknown government officials."

Officials, privy to the development, told ANI that the operations are based on "material collected during the course of investigation and allegations contained in the FIR regarding large-scale corruption, unjustified cost escalations, unauthorised constructions, and misappropriation of funds in health infrastructure projects of GNCTD."

They further said that the search teams have covered the residential premises of Saurabh Bhardwaj, as well as the offices and residences of the private contractors involved in the projects, in order to trace evidence relating to the diversion and laundering of public funds. ED is investigating financial transactions and suspected diversion of funds allocated for the construction of the Delhi hospital, said the officials.

"The case stems from allegations that contracts were manipulated and funds misused, causing delays and cost escalations in crucial health infrastructure construction," the officials said.

Bhardwaj, a senior AAP leader and sitting MLA, served as Delhi's Health Minister during a period when the government announced ambitious plans to expand healthcare capacity. However, the project came under the scanner after complaints surfaced about inflated bills, non-compliance with norms, and suspected collusion between contractors and officials.