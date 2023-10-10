Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan's home in money laundering case

    The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches are being undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

    ED raids AAP Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan home in money laundering case gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan's Delhi residence in a money laundering case. The ED has initiated action based on two FIRs filed by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The cases concern anomalies in the hiring process for the Delhi Waqf Board, whose head is Khan.

    The searches are being carried out in accordance with the terms of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The 49-year-old legislator represents the Okhla constituency in the Delhi Assembly.

    Amanatullah Khan, the 49-year-old Delhi Assembly member from the Okhla seat, was detained in the same case by the Delhi ACB last year and later given bail in September 2022.
    The lawsuit was founded on a complaint stating that Khan fraudulently hired 32 persons while serving as head of the Delhi Waqf Board, in violation of all standards and government directives. He was also accused of corruption and favouritism in the suit.

    The raid at Khan's residence comes days after AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh was arrested on Wednesday (October 4) by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked with the Delhi liquor policy.

    After Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister, Singh is the second prominent leader to be detained in this matter, dealing a severe blow to Delhi's ruling AAP. Singh's detention has been referred to by the party as a "dictatorial step" by the Narendra Modi administration.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: After 60 gold smuggling trips via Karipur airport, top officials caught anr

    Kerala: After 60 gold smuggling trips via Karipur airport, top officials caught

    Kerala: City council passes resolution for changing Ernakulam Railway Station name rkn

    Kerala: City council passes resolution for changing Ernakulam Railway Station name

    Israel-Palestine War: Family from Kerala recounts ordeal; seeks urgent medical help anr

    Israel-Palestine War: Family from Kerala recounts ordeal; seeks urgent medical help

    Playboy Magazine fires Mia Khalifa for 'disgusting' remarks praising Hamas

    Playboy Magazine fires Mia Khalifa for 'disgusting' remarks praising Hamas

    Kerala: 2 positive cases of animal-borne disease Brucellosis confirmed in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: 2 positive cases of animal-borne disease Brucellosis confirmed in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    Israel Hamas War Impact: Gold turns costlier by Rs 660 in 2 days

    Israel-Hamas War Impact: Gold turns costlier by Rs 660 in 2 days

    Kerala: After 60 gold smuggling trips via Karipur airport, top officials caught anr

    Kerala: After 60 gold smuggling trips via Karipur airport, top officials caught

    Karnataka High Court rebukes govt over lack of toilets and drinking water in state schools vkp

    Karnataka High Court rebukes govt over lack of toilets and drinking water in state schools

    Good bye to my wife India Israeli journalist Hananya Naftali called up to fight for nation gcw

    'Good bye to my wife, India...' Israeli journalist Hananya Naftali called up to fight for nation

    UT 69': Raj Kundra all set for his debut film based on his life; read details RBA

    'UT 69': Raj Kundra all set for his debut film based on his life; read details

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon