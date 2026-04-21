Mohammed Haris Nalapad called a 21-hour ED raid a deliberate attempt to block his father's ministerial prospects. He questioned the timing of the search, denied financial seizures, and admitted to knowing Bitcoin scam accused 'Sriki' socially.

After a 21-hour Enforcement Directorate search, Mohammed Haris Nalapad dismissed the action as a deliberate attempt to block his father's ministerial prospects. The raids, which began yesterday, reportedly focused on Mohammad Haris and his brother Omar.

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Addressing the media, Mohammed Haris Nalapad questioned the timing of the operation, noting that the case dates back to 2021. "Why now, after five years? This is not about my brother or me. It is a deliberate attack on my father, aimed at derailing his ministerial prospects," he said.

Nalapad denies financial recoveries, vows legal fight

Nalapad denied reports of financial recoveries, clarifying that ED officials were left with only two mobile phones. "Not a single paisa was found. Some media outlets claimed ₹37 lakh was seized," he added.

He acknowledged the family's cooperation with investigators but vowed to contest the matter legally.

Nalapad also spoke emotionally about the toll on his family, particularly his 89-year-old grandfather and mother, distressed by the raids and media coverage.

On links with Bitcoin scam accused 'Sriki'

On alleged links to Srikrishna Ramesh alias "Sriki," accused in the Bitcoin scam, Nalapad admitted knowing him socially but rejected any involvement in illegal activity. "Everyone in Bengaluru knows Nalapad. Can we be held responsible for what someone else does in their own home?" he asked.

The ED has yet to issue an official statement on the evidence collected during the search. (ANI)