The ED has attached properties worth Rs 136.42 crore belonging to Ocean Seven Buildtech Private Limited (OSBPL) and its promoters in a money laundering case, bringing the total attachment value in the case to approximately Rs 188 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 136.42 crore in the case of Ocean Seven Buildtech Private Limited (OSBPL) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). The attached assets comprise land parcels situated in Jaipur and at Kotputli-Behror in Rajasthan, a residential plot at Sector-102 in Gurugram, and the balances lying in five bank accounts held by the company, its promoter Swaraj Singh Yadav and his wife Sunita Swaraj, the movable component being Rs 69,06,133 of bank balances. With this attachment, the total value of assets attached in this case rises to approximately Rs 188 crore.

ED investigation based on multiple FIRs

ED investigation was initiated on the basis of FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police, the Haryana Police and the Rajasthan Police against OSBPL, its promoter Swaraj Singh Yadav and others, alleging cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and criminal conspiracy in relation to the real estate projects of the company.

The present attachment arises principally from a First Information Report (FIR) registered on December 7, 2025 at Daulatpura Police Station on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway in Rajasthan's Jaipur (West) and another FIR registered on November 23, 2025 at Paniyala Police Station in the state's Kotputli-Behror, which concern the Rajasthan projects of the company.

Earlier, the Directorate had attached assets worth Rs 51.57 crore and had filed a Prosecution Complaint on January 9 this year before the Special PMLA court in Patiala House Court, New Delhi.

Details of the real estate fraud

ED investigation has revealed that "OSBPL collected more than Rs 118 crore from plot buyers in its four Rajasthan projects, namely Amber Garden at Village Bilonchi, Jaipur, and Kot Residency, Kot Farms and Kot Industrial Estate at Kotputli-Behror, during the period December 2006 to March 2015."

"The money was collected on the representation that the projects would be developed and possession of the allotted plots handed over within about three to four years," said the ED in a statement.

"In Amber Garden Project, collection from buyers commenced in December 2006, years before the project map was even applied for by OSBPL to Jaipur Development Authority (JDA)."

ED further said that site inspections carried out by the JDA and the revenue authorities have revealed that the projects were never developed and the sites remain substantially vacant.

"Buyers who had paid the entire consideration, and in several cases obtained registered conveyance deeds and possession letters, were never given possession and their plots were never demarcated."

Diversion of funds and fraudulent land sale

Instead of being utilised for the development of the said projects, the agency said, the funds were diverted for purposes unrelated to their development, including the purchase of office premises for the company at Gurugram and the advances towards other projects.

"Investigation has further revealed that, after registration of the FIRs, approximately 39 acres of land owned by the accused company and its promoters was alienated between June and September 2025 in favour of its close associates or third-party individuals and entities."

It said, "Those properties have also been attached under the provisional attachment order." (ANI)