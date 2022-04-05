ED attaches assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's family

Based on an FIR registered by the CBI against Satyendar Kumar Jain and others, the ED launched a money-laundering investigation.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Satyendar Jain’s family assets of Rs 4.81 crore have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, an official stated.

As per the official, the attached properties belong to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd, Swati Jain, Sushila Jain and Indu Jain. The ED attachment was made in a disproportionate assets case.

Based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Satyendar Kumar Jain and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ED launched a money-laundering investigation.

The ED, in its statement, stated that the investigation had indicated that during 2015-16 when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the mentioned companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries worth Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies in exchange for cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operation via hawala route. These funds were also used for land purchases or to repay loans taken to purchase agricultural land in and around Delhi, the ED added.

The ED has attached property worth Rs 4.81 crore in the form of land belonging to Satyendar Jain family members and their firms.



