Lawyer Satish Uke, who petitioned against BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, detained by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained advocate Satish Uke after conducting searches at his Nagpur residence on Thursday. In the past few years, the advocate has filed many petitions against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra's former CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The ED's Mumbai unit reached advocated Satish Uke's residence, located in the Parvati Nagar region of the city, around 6 am and started to search amid tight security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), as per PTI.

He also sought criminal charges against the former CM Fadnavis for the "non-disclosure" of criminal cases in his election affidavit. The lawyer alleged in his application that Fadnavis filed a false affidavit in 2014. The leader has hit the two criminal cases reported against him in 1996 and 1998 of cheating and forgery, as per Uke.

Uke also filed a petition in Justice Loya's case. In his petition to the Bombay's high court Nagpur bench, he asked for the police investigation in the "suspicious and untimely" death of CBI judge BH Loya, who was presiding over the trial in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case. In 2014, the judge allegedly died of a heart attack in Nagpur.

Uke also represents Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole in court. In a civil court in Nagpur, the senior Congress leader has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation suit against IPS officer and former state intelligence chief Rashmi Shukla and others for alleged illegal phone tapping.

