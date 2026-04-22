Ahead of Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India announced that officials in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal seized cash, liquor, drugs, and other inducements worth over Rs 1,000 crore since February 26.

The Election Commission of India said on Wednesday that officials in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal seized cash, liquor, drugs and other inducements worth over Rs 1,000 crore, a day ahead of Assembly elections in both states.

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According to an official press note, the total seizures in the two poll-bound states have reached Rs 1,072.13 crore since the activation of the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) on February 26.

ECI's Enforcement Measures

In an official press note, the poll body said that extensive enforcement measures were taken to ensure free and fair elections. "Multiple review meetings with the Chief Secretaries, CEOs, DGPs, and senior officers from the poll-going states/UTs and their bordering states/UTs, along with the Heads of Enforcement Agencies and directed them to ensure violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free elections," it said.

The ECI emphasised that it has taken proactive steps to tighten surveillance across both states. "Over 5,011 Flying Squad Teams and 5,363 Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed" to monitor suspicious activities and ensure swift response to complaints, the Commission noted. Officials added that these teams are conducting surprise checks and setting up checkpoints across key locations. Complaints are being addressed within a strict timeline of 100 minutes.

State-wise Seizure Breakdown

According to the data, total seizures stood at over Rs 472.89 crore in West Bengal and over Rs 599.24 crore in Tamil Nadu.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, cash seizures stand at Rs 27.48 crore, while liquor confiscations total 39,31,463 litres, valued at Rs 102.45 crore. Drugs worth Rs 108.11 crore have also been seized, alongside precious metals valued at Rs 55.88 crore. In addition, freebies and other inducement-related items account for the largest share, valued at Rs 178.84 crore.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, cash seizures amount to Rs 100.19 crore, while 1,17,713 litres of liquor have been confiscated, valued at Rs 3.85 crore. Drugs worth Rs 76.72 crore have also been seized, along with precious metals valued at Rs 159.31 crore. Additionally, freebies and other inducements account for the largest share at Rs 259.14 crore.

Guidelines and Citizen Participation

At the same time, the poll body urged authorities to strike a balance between vigilance and public convenience. "Enforcement authorities should ensure that ordinary citizens are not inconvenienced or harassed during checking and inspection," the statement said.

The Commission also highlighted the role of citizens and political parties in maintaining electoral integrity, encouraging them to report violations of the Model Code of Conduct through the C-Vigil platform.

Election and Counting Dates

The first phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held tomorrow, while the second phase is scheduled for April 29. In Tamil Nadu, the Assembly elections are also set to take place tomorrow. The counting of votes and declaration of results for both states will be conducted on May 4. (ANI)