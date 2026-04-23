BJP MP K Laxman stated the EC notice to Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks against PM Modi proves Congress's desperation. Kharge, who called Modi a 'terrorist', later clarified he meant the PM was terrorising political opponents.

BJP Slams Congress's 'Desperation'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and senior leader K Laxman on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, stating that the Election Commission's (EC) recent notice to Mallikarjun Kharge is a direct consequence of the opposition's frustration and desperation. Speaking to the reporters, Laxman said,"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement against PM Modi is condemnable. BJP had written to the EC to take action on this. EC has given notice to him. Congress is not able to tolerate the public welfare works being done by the BJP. This proves Congress's desperation and frustration. They are losing everywhere. But the BJP is winning from Panchayat to Parliament under the leadership of PM Modi."

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EC Ultimatum Over 'Terrorist' Remark

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a stern 24-hour ultimatum to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, demanding an explanation for his controversial remark directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the high-decibel Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign. The controversy erupted on the last day of Tamil Nadu election campaigning, when the Congress President criticised the AIADMK for supporting the BJP and labelled PM Modi a 'terrorist who does not believe in equality.'

Kharge Clarifies 'Terrorising' Remark

When questioned on the choice of words, Kharge quickly defended himself, claiming that he meant to say that the PM was terrorising his political opponents. "He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands," Kharge said.

The clarification did little to calm the situation as the BJP filed a "strong complaint" with the Election Commission over Kharge's remarks and also sought an apology from him. (ANI)