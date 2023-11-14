EC issues show-cause notice to AAP for 'disparaging remarks' against PM Modi on social media

Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday issued notice to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal after BJP complained to EC that two tweets posted on the party's official handle allegedly portrayed PM Modi in a disparaging, insulting and defamatory manner.

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday has issued a show-cause notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for alleged disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its social media handle. The notice, directed to AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requires a response to the charge of violating the model code by Thursday, November 16. The action comes following a complaint by the BJP on November 10, urging the EC to take action against the AAP for sharing a "very unacceptable" and "unethical" video clip and remarks on a social media platform targeting PM Modi.

"The posts prima facie violate MCC (Model Code of Conduct) as well as provisions of election and penal laws; asks him to explain the statement by 16th Nov, as to why appropriate action for violation of MCC as well as provisions of election and penal laws should not be taken against you," said the EC.

Also read: 'Bhupay karo': Anurag Thakur mocks Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel amid Mahadev betting app row

On Wednesday, the AAP shared a video on 'X' featuring industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Modi. Subsequently, the party posted an image the next day, accusing the prime minister of working for the industrialist rather than the people. A BJP delegation, including Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, party national media in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni, and party leader Om Pathak, took the matter to the poll panel.

"From its official handle, the AAP has posted a video and two tweets (posts on X) in which it has said very unacceptable, reprehensible, mischievous and unethical things about the democratically elected head of the government," Puri told reporters after raising the issue with the EC.

"It is saying in it (these posts) that a democratically elected leader, who happens to be the prime minister, is a paid employee of some individual," the Union minister stated and added this act of the AAP was a new low in politics.

In its notice to the AAP, the EC stated, "The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party is hereby called upon to explain the statements/allegations/averments, made in the alleged social media posts under reference, against a star campaigner of another national party and against the political party and by insinuation and innuendo against the candidates for the state elections and to show cause why appropriate action for violation of model code of conduct read with relevant election and penal laws should not be taken against you."

Also read: MP Election 2023: Free visit to Ayodhya for women, senior citizens if BJP retains power, promises Rajnath

"In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the mater without making any further reference to you," it added.

Assembly polls are underway in five states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.