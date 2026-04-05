On Easter, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and PM Narendra Modi extended greetings, praying for peace, hope, and togetherness. Pope Leo XIV also delivered a message, urging the faithful to overcome fear, mistrust, and resentment.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday extended greetings on Easter, praying for the peace and prosperity of all citizens. "Today, as we celebrate the miracle of His resurrection, let us remember that truth and compassion can never be defeated. May this Easter fill every household with love, hope, peace and prosperity. Happy Easter!," Reddy wrote on 'X'.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on Easter, saying the day "celebrates hope and renewal." He wished for peace, joy, and unity, urging that the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire kindness and strengthen social togetherness. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings on Easter. This sacred day celebrates hope and renewal. May it bring peace, joy and brightness to everyone's lives. May the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire all to be kind and strengthen the spirit of togetherness in society."

Pope Delivers Easter Message

On this occasion, Pope Leo XIV, presiding over the Easter Vigil Mass at St. Peter's Basilica, urged the faithful to overcome fear, mistrust, and resentment. He said these burdens "weigh heavily on the human heart" and can divide people and nations, calling on all not to be paralysed by them. "Even today, there are tombs to be opened, and often the stones sealing them are so heavy and so closely guarded that they seem to be immovable. Some weigh heavily on the human heart, such as mistrust, fear, selfishness and resentment; others, stemming from these inner struggles, sever the bonds between us through war, injustice and the isolation of peoples and nations. Let us not allow ourselves to be paralysed by them!" Pope Leo said in a post on X.

Significance of Easter in Christianity

Easter, one of the most significant festivals in Christianity, is being celebrated across the country and in different parts of the world with joy and devotion. Churches are holding special Masses and prayer services to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who was crucified and rose again on the third day.

Christians observe a 40-day Lenten period in preparation for Easter each year. This year, Lent began on February 18 with Ash Wednesday. During this period, devotees engaged in various spiritual practices such as fasting, Lenten walks, special meditations, pilgrimages, and participation in the Way of the Cross, reflecting on the sufferings and sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

The final week of Lent is observed as Holy Week and holds special significance among the faithful. It began with Palm Sunday last week, followed by Maundy Thursday on April 2 and Good Friday on April 3, during which the crucifixion of Jesus Christ was commemorated. Good Friday is followed by Easter, which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is considered the most important festival in Christianity. (ANI)