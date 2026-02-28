Amid military escalation, EaseMyTrip advises international travellers to monitor airlines and keep travel plans flexible. Co-founder Rikant Pittie cited airspace closures in Iran and Israel, warning of longer flights and schedule adjustments.

EaseMyTrip on Saturday advised international travellers to monitor airlines and keep their travel plans flexible due to Iran and Israel keeping their airspace closed for civilian flight operations amid military escalation between the two nations. The travel firm's co-founder-Rikant Pittie in a LinkedIn post suggested travellers to secure confirmed bookings in advance while planning their trips.

Advisory from EaseMyTrip Co-founder

Rikant Pittie said, "I just wanted to share an update in case it is relevant to you or your family. Due to the ongoing military escalation between Iran and Israel, airspace in both countries remains closed for civilian flight operations as a precautionary measure. Airlines are actively rerouting flights to ensure passenger safety. However, travelers transiting through or around the region may experience longer flight durations, schedule adjustments, or operational changes."

"As the situation remains dynamic, we recommend international travelers to:- Monitor official airline updates regularly- Keep return travel plans flexible- Secure confirmed bookings in advance if planning travel in the coming days. Please rest assured that our team at EaseMyTrip is closely tracking developments and will extend full assistance wherever required. Your safety, comfort, and smooth travel experience remain our highest priority," the LinkedIn post read.

Israel-US Strike Escalates Regional Tensions

Israel and the United States launched a joint military strike on Iran, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion, targeting military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office. The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold.

Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights. The attack cones in the backdrop of diplomatic fallout amid the nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran disrupted. (ANI)