Outgoing DUSU President Aryan Maan said the ABVP will continue to work on increasing hostel availability and demanded action against the "PG mafia" and a Rent Control Act, following the student body's victory in the DUSU elections.

ABVP to Continue Push for Hostels, Action Against 'PG Mafia'

Outgoing Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) President and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader Aryan Maan, on Saturday, said that work on increasing hostel availability in the university will continue, while also demanding action against the "PG mafia" and implementation of a Rent Control Act in Delhi University.

Following the DUSU polls held in the backdrop of the Satya Niketan building collapse, which claimed seven lives, Maan said that the ABVP delegation had met the Delhi Chief Minister after an incident in the national capital and submitted a letter seeking more hostels within the university campus. "We will work on hostel availability as well. As soon as the incident occurred in Delhi, our delegation went to meet the Chief Minister. We submitted a letter from our side requesting hostels inside the university, and they agreed to provide hostels for 10,000 students and made an announcement regarding it. Along with that, a 2,300-bed girls' hostel is also opening at the Dhaka campus (Mukherjee Nagar). Our demand will continue to be that new hostels are opened within the university, and at the same time, this PG (paying guest) mafia is shut down, and a Rent Control Act is implemented in Delhi University," Aryan Maan told ANI.

'Gen Z Holds Nationalist Values': ABVP on DUSU Win

The ABVP won three of the four key posts in the DUSU elections, with Yash Dabas elected as the new President. Maan attributed the ABVP's victory in the DUSU elections to support from students, saying the results reflected the values held by the younger generation. "It’s a clear message that Gen Z holds nationalist values in their hearts. Gen Z is completely with ABVP. Last year around this time as well, big claims were being made questioning who Gen Z was siding with, and they were saying the same this year too. We emerged victorious last year, and we won this year as well. We won Panjab University, and today we won Delhi University too," Maan said.

DUSU Election Results: ABVP Wins 3 Key Posts

ABVP retained the President's post as Yash Dabas won with 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI's Vijay Meena, who secured 22,523 votes. Deepanshu Shokeen, a former NSUI member, won the Vice President post in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) with 30,634 votes. In the Secretary post contest, ABVP's Riya Chhawdi emerged victorious, while ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh won the Joint Secretary post.

After the final count of votes, ABVP candidates won three of the four central panel posts. Counting for the DUSU polls was held at the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, amid heightened security arrangements across Delhi University.

Record Turnout in DUSU Polls

A total of 20 candidates representing major student organisations, including ABVP, NSUI, and the alliance of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI), contested the elections. Polling for the DUSU elections concluded on Friday after voting was conducted in two phases across 52 polling centres in Delhi University. A total voter turnout of 40.46 per cent was recorded, the highest in the last three years. Last year, the turnout stood at 39.5 per cent.

Wins in College-Level Elections

Ahead of the announcement of the final results, ABVP has claimed victories in several college-level elections. The organisation won all four key posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Dr BR Ambedkar College, Bharati College and Shivaji College. (ANI)