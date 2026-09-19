Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed ABVP's win in the DUSU elections, where it secured 3 of 4 posts. He termed the victory symbolic and a reflection of the youth's voice, while mocking Congress for failing to win a single seat.

Rijiju Hails ABVP's 'Huge Victory'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) after the organisation's victory in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, saying the results reflected the voice of the youth.

Reacting to the DUSU election results, Rijiju said the election was "very important and very symbolic" and claimed that the ABVP had once again made a strong presence by securing a major victory. Rijiju said, "Delhi University Students' Union election is very important and very symbolic. The AVBP has once again made a very big presence by getting a huge victory. Congress party could not win even one seat. So Congress has scored a big zero again in the Delhi University Students' Union election. I want to extend hearty congratulations to all the AVBP candidates who have created a habit of victory in the Delhi University Students' Union election."

Taking a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Chaatron ki Goonj' programme, Rijiju said that "Jhooth ka goonj" has been demolished. "This 'jhooth ka goonj' has been demolished, and students have spoken loud and clear. The Delhi University Students' Union election is, in a way, a referendum, and it has shown the voice of the youth," he said.

DUSU Election Results: ABVP Secures 3 Posts

This comes after ABVP candidate Yash Dabas was elected as the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) and Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the Vice President post as the counting of votes for the student body elections concluded on Saturday.

ABVP secured three of the four key posts in the DUSU elections, with Yash Dabas winning the President post, Riya Chhawdi securing the Secretary position and Lakshya Raj Singh winning the Joint Secretary post. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, a former NSUI member, emerged victorious for the Vice President post.

Final Vote Tally

According to the final vote tally after 20 rounds of counting, Yash Dabas won the President post with 24,576 votes, defeating National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate Vijay Meena, who secured 22,523 votes.

In the Vice President election, Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won with 30,615 votes. ABVP's Ishu Maurya received 16,910 votes, while NSUI's Virr Chatrath secured 4,313 votes.

For the Secretary post, ABVP's Riya Chhawdi emerged victorious with 21,650 votes, defeating NSUI's Namrata Chaudhary, who received 14,869 votes.

In the Joint Secretary election, ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh won with 16,641 votes. Independent candidate Vishesh Yadav secured 15,778 votes, while NSUI's Gopal Choudhary received 15,106 votes. (ANI)