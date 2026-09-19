BJP's Nitin Nabin hailed ABVP's victory in the DUSU polls, where it won 3 of 4 key posts. He said the win reflects youth's faith in positive politics. Yash Dabas was elected President, and safety on campus was a key poll issue.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on its performance in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, saying the victory reflected the youth's continued faith in positive and constructive student politics.

In a post shared on X, Nabin said, "Congratulations to all my young friends at Delhi University on ABVP’s historic victory in the DUSU elections! This victory reflects the youth’s continued faith in positive and constructive student politics, rooted in the spirit of Nation First, and their strong resolve to contribute to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’."

"My best wishes to the victorious candidates and everyone who worked tirelessly to make this victory possible," he added.

Congratulations to all my young friends at Delhi University on ABVP’s historic victory in the DUSU elections! This victory reflects the youth’s continued faith in positive and constructive student politics, rooted in the spirit of Nation First, and their strong resolve to… pic.twitter.com/Q7DdxqahWZ — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) September 19, 2026

ABVP Secures 3 of 4 Key Posts

The ABVP secured three of the four key posts in the DUSU elections, with Yash Dabas winning the President post, Riya Chhawdi securing the Secretary position and Lakshya Raj Singh emerging victorious for the Joint Secretary post. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, a former NSUI member, won the Vice President post.

After winning the Joint Secretary position, ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh said that the organisation worked consistently to address student issues and attributed the victory to the support of students.

"Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad worked steadfastly and addressed all the issues; as you have seen, the ABVP won the presidency at both PU and Delhi University. This demonstrates that the sentiment of Gen Z is with the Vidyarthi Parishad," he told ANI.

Referring to the Satya Niketan building collapse incident, which claimed seven lives, Singh said, "The Satya Niketan incident did indeed influence the election; the Vidyarthi Parishad took the matter very seriously; we immediately demanded the resignation of the MCD Commissioner and staged a sit-in protest outside the MCD office."

"Today, you can see that our ABVP activists have emerged victorious; many are present here, yet even now, ABVP activists are sitting in protest at the South Campus," he added.

DUSU Election 2026: Final Vote Tally

According to the final vote tally after 20 rounds of counting, Yash Dabas won the President post with 24,576 votes, defeating NSUI candidate Vijay Meena, who secured 22,523 votes.

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the Vice President post with 30,615 votes, while ABVP's Ishu Maurya received 16,910 votes and NSUI's Virr Chatrath secured 4,313 votes.

For the Secretary post, ABVP's Riya Chhawdi emerged victorious with 21,650 votes against NSUI's Namrata Chaudhary, who received 14,869 votes.

In the Joint Secretary election, ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh won with 16,641 votes, followed by independent candidate Vishesh Yadav with 15,778 votes and NSUI's Gopal Choudhary with 15,106 votes.

President-elect Vows to Prioritise Campus Safety

After his victory, DUSU President-elect Yash Dabas said the result reflected the collective support of students.

"It is a victory of harmony, patriotism, and the collective strength of the Sangh. Students from institutions ranging from PU to DU have worked to ensure our victory," Dabas said.

"Our primary concern will be ensuring that a safety audit is conducted for every PG and hostel. We all witnessed the accident that occurred in Satya Niketan; we do not want such an incident to happen to anyone in the future, and that will be our first priority—conducting safety audits for every college, hostel, and PG," he added.

Campaign Focus and Voter Turnout

The DUSU election campaign focused on key student issues, including safety, accommodation, campus infrastructure, academic facilities and social justice.

Student housing remained a major concern following the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, which claimed seven lives, including five students. The incident had earlier led to protests by the ABVP and NSUI, demanding accountability and action against those responsible.

A total of 20 candidates representing major student organisations, including ABVP, NSUI, and the alliance of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI), contested the elections.

Polling for the DUSU elections concluded on Friday after voting was conducted in two phases across 52 polling centres in Delhi University. A total voter turnout of 40.46 per cent was recorded, the highest in the last three years. Last year, the turnout stood at 39.5 per cent.

Ahead of the announcement of the final results, ABVP has claimed victories in several college-level elections. The organisation won all four key posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Dr BR Ambedkar College, Bharati College and Shivaji College.

(ANI)