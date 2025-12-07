TN CM MK Stalin's wife, Durga Stalin, visited Kanchipuram and honoured artisans who crafted a golden chariot for the Ekambaranathar Temple. Meanwhile, the CM highlighted major investments and job creation at the TN Rising Investors' Conclave.

Durga Stalin Visits Kanchipuram, Honours Temple Artisans

Durga Stalin, wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Sunday visited Kanchipuram and honoured the artisans who crafted the golden chariot for the Ekambaranathar Temple by presenting them with shawls.

Earlier in the day, she visited the Maha Periyava Manimandapam at Orikkai near Kanchipuram, where she was welcomed with poorna kumbha honours by the administrators of the Ekambaranathar Temple Charitable Trust. In front of the Manimandapam, Durga Stalin offered fruits to the elephant of the Dharmapuram Adheenam and received its blessings.

She was then briefed about the architectural significance of the Manimandapam by its trustee, Mani Iyer, before offering prayers to the Mahaperiyava Swamigal inside the mandapam. Later, she commenced the yagasala pujas connected to the golden chariot ceremony and offered prayers. Following the rituals, she honoured the sculptors who worked on the golden chariot with traditional shawls.

The event was attended by Thondai Mandala Adheenam Chidambaranatha Gnana Desika Paramachariyar Swamigal, Kanchipuram Mayor M. Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj, DMK Executive Committee Member MS Sukumar, Ekambaranathar Temple Charitable Trust Administrator Mahalakshmi Subramaniam, and members Velasai Jayaraman and Padmanabhan, among several other party leaders.

CM Stalin Highlights Economic Progress at Investors' Conclave

Meanwhile, MK Stalin, today, highlighted the state's economic progress at the Tamil Nadu Rising Investors' Conclave 2025, highlighting confirmed investments of Rs 11,83,000 and employment opportunities for 34 lakh people since his government assumed office.

The conclave also saw the laying of foundation stones for seven new projects worth Rs 17.17 crore and the inauguration of 63 completed projects costing Rs 2,630.88 crore, underscoring the state's push to attract investment and boost regional development.

Stalin on Attracting Investment and Women's Empowerment

Addressing the conclave, CM Stalin said, "We undertook several consultations to improve the weakened Tamil Nadu economically. We travelled abroad to attract investments, and met with investors in Singapore, Japan, Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom."

He further added, "Since we came to power, we have brought in confirmed investments worth Rs 11,83,000. We have ensured employment opportunities for 34 lakh people."

On women's empowerment, the Chief Minister added, "To strengthen women's economic status, we are implementing various initiatives. Tamil Nadu is the state in India where the highest number of women are employed in factories."